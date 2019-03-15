How Michael Brockers' position flexibility helps the Rams' defensive line 

So where does that leave L.A. at nose tackle for next season? Well, Snead mentioned that the club could turn to defensive lineman Michael Brockers for the position. While Brockers has spent the majority of the past two seasons as the Rams' five-technique, he has played nose tackle in the past and excelled at the spot.

"[W]e've talked a little bit about the flexibility that Michael Brockers does give you to play nose and five," Snead said. "Then it gets into, do we add anybody else during free agency or the draft? And what his flexibility allows you to do is to pick the best player and not necessarily, 'We've got to have a nose tackle,' because, hey, maybe the best five technique will move down. So it does give you some flexibility and that's what we are going to do there."