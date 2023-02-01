How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The Rams will be represented at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, with defensive back Jalen Ramsey headed there as the replacement for Eagles cornerback Darius Slay.

(Defensive lineman Aaron Donald was voted to the Pro Bowl, but later opted out and was replaced by Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne.).

Here's how you can watch it.

2023 Pro Bowl Games dates, times and TV networks

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will begin with skills challenges on Thursday, February 2 and be broadcast by ESPN from 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. pacific time.

They will continue on Sunday, February 5 with skills challenges and the culminating 7-on-7 AFC vs. NFC flag football games from 12:00-3:00 PM pacific time, with both ESPN and ABC broadcasting.

2023 Pro Bowl Games broadcasters and talent

Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee will be Behind-the Mics for Flag Football

Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears, Laura Rutledge will be joined by Ryan Clark (roaming correspondent) and Dan Orlovsky (on the range hosting Longest Drive competition) covering the Skills competitions

Snoop Dogg (captain), Ray Lewis (Legend) and Diana Flores (Mexico Women's National Flag Football team quarterback) will lead the AFC

Eli Manning (coach), Pete Davidson (captain), DeMarcus Ware (legend) and Vanita Krouch (U.S. Women's National Flag Football team quarterback) will lead the NFC

More details on the this year's events

The AFC team's coaching staff consists of Peyton Manning (AFC head coach), Lewis (AFC defensive coordinator) and Flores (AFC offensive coordinator), while the NFC team's coaching staff consists of Eli Manning (NFC head coach), Ware (NFC defensive coordinator) and Krouch (NFC offensive coordinator).

The skills challenges will take place at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center – the Raiders' headquarters and practice facility – on Thursday as well as Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Here's more on what's slated for each of those days:

Thursday, February 2:

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: A multi-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring four teams of five players that begins with the offenses and defenses from both conferences squaring off and culminates in an AFC vs. NFC showdown. The AFC offense will face the AFC defense to determine the AFC winner, then the NFC offense squares off with the NFC defense to determine the NFC winner in the second game. In the finales, the AFC winner and NFC winner meet to determine which conference will earn three points.

A multi-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring four teams of five players that begins with the offenses and defenses from both conferences squaring off and culminates in an AFC vs. NFC showdown. The AFC offense will face the AFC defense to determine the AFC winner, then the NFC offense squares off with the NFC defense to determine the NFC winner in the second game. In the finales, the AFC winner and NFC winner meet to determine which conference will earn three points. Lightning Round: 16 players from each conference will compete in a three-part elimination challenge that will leave one player left at the end to earn three points for his conference. The first challenge is a water balloon toss between teammate pairings from each conference, with each tandem that completes all of their tosses advancing to the second phase. In that second phase, advancing players will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine to earn a spot in the third and final phase representing their conference. In the final part of the challenge, the remaining players from each conference will aim at targets attached to a bucket hanging above the head of an opposing conference's coach. The first team to dump the bucket on the opposing coach wins and earns three points for his conference.

16 players from each conference will compete in a three-part elimination challenge that will leave one player left at the end to earn three points for his conference. The first challenge is a water balloon toss between teammate pairings from each conference, with each tandem that completes all of their tosses advancing to the second phase. In that second phase, advancing players will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine to earn a spot in the third and final phase representing their conference. In the final part of the challenge, the remaining players from each conference will aim at targets attached to a bucket hanging above the head of an opposing conference's coach. The first team to dump the bucket on the opposing coach wins and earns three points for his conference. Longest Drive: Four players from each conference will compete in a challenge to drive a golf ball the furthest distance off a tee. Each player gets three swings, and whoever drives the ball furthest within the boundaries on each side of the fairway gets three points for their conference.

Four players from each conference will compete in a challenge to drive a golf ball the furthest distance off a tee. Each player gets three swings, and whoever drives the ball furthest within the boundaries on each side of the fairway gets three points for their conference. Precision Passing presented by EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 Mobile: A one-minute accuracy competition between each of the conferences' three quarterbacks, who will attempt to accumulate points by hitting as many targets as possible. The quarterback with the highest individual score is the winner and gets three points for his conference. There are a total of 10 targets that are either static or attached to robotic dummies and drones, each worth a different amount, ranging from one to five points. There is also a Long Toss Bucket 60 yards away that is worth 10 points.

A one-minute accuracy competition between each of the conferences' three quarterbacks, who will attempt to accumulate points by hitting as many targets as possible. The quarterback with the highest individual score is the winner and gets three points for his conference. There are a total of 10 targets that are either static or attached to robotic dummies and drones, each worth a different amount, ranging from one to five points. There is also a Long Toss Bucket 60 yards away that is worth 10 points. Best Catch presented by Uber Eats (First Round): Two players from each conference will compete in a best catch competition, showing off their creativity, inventiveness and talent. In the first round on Thursday, the players will showcase their best receptions in highlight reels shot at iconic venues around Las Vegas. Fans will vote for their favorite catch, and the highest vote-getter from each conference will advance to the finals on Sunday.

Sunday, February 5:

Best Catch presented by Uber Eats (Finale): Top vote-getters from each conference compete head-to-head in front of a celebrity judge panel. Whichever pass-catcher receives the highest score from the judges will be the winner.

Top vote-getters from each conference compete head-to-head in front of a celebrity judge panel. Whichever pass-catcher receives the highest score from the judges will be the winner. Gridiron Gauntlet: A side-by-side relay race showcasing strength, speed and agility, six players from each conference will compete to see who finishes first and wins three points for his team.

A side-by-side relay race showcasing strength, speed and agility, six players from each conference will compete to see who finishes first and wins three points for his team. Kick Tac Toe: Each team's kicker, punter and long snapper compete in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their respective skills. The first team to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will be declared the winner and earn three points for his conference.

Each team's kicker, punter and long snapper compete in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their respective skills. The first team to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will be declared the winner and earn three points for his conference. Move The Chains: Four teams (two teams from each conference) will compete side by side in a weighted wall pull that will showcase their strength, speed and ingenuity. The winner of this best-of-three playoff gets three points for their conference.