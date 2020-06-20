How Van Jefferson passed the first test for the Rams

When the Rams traded Brandin Cooks to Houston in early-April, they weren't necessarily seeking his replacement through the 2020 NFL Draft. They did, however, see a striking resemblance to two other targets in head coach Sean McVay's 11-personnel package.

"As you consider Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, and if they were standing side-by-side, and they were looking into a mirror," explained James Gladstone, the Rams director of scouting strategy. "Their reflection would be that of Van Jefferson."

Among the commonalities was vicious route running that could leave even the best defensive backs "grasping for cloth."

"Though Van Jefferson was not the first wide receiver that we discussed for this group of draft prospects, it quickly became apparent that he would be the first wide receiver that we would consider drafting," Gladstone said.

From one of the most heralded pass-catching classes in NFL Draft history, it was a bold move to select one who didn't run a 40-yard dash at 57th overall.

And the Rams may not have, without the Cooper Kupp Test.

"Kupp didn't run an admirable 40-yard dash," said general manager Les Snead of the 4.62 on display in Indianapolis.