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In Their Own Words: Young is 'Honored' and 'Blessed' to Join the Rams

May 09, 2018 at 04:32 AM
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Kristen Lago

Rams Writer/Reporter

With the close of the 2018 NFL Draft, 11 college prospects can now call themselves Los Angeles Rams.

After a draft haul that saw the franchise make moves to acquire 10 selections in Day 3 alone, the Rams were able to replenish depth at multiple positions — bringing in several new, dynamic playmakers.

And now that the big event has come and past, therams.com will be taking a look at each member of the club's 2018 Draft Class.

Outside linebacker Trevon Young has experienced a crooked path to the league.

The sixth-round draft pick went from a promising talent in high school to Iowa Western Community College — taking a year to develop — before transferring to Louisville. From there Young fought through multiple injuries, suffering a fractured hip in the Cardinals' 2015 bowl game that caused him to miss the entire 2016 season.

But these factors never stopped Young from working hard and pushing through adversity. He bounced back in 2017 to finish the year with 62 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and five pass breakups.

And as he gets set to join the Rams in 2018, the outside linebacker said that although "most people don't know a lot about me and my road here," coming to L.A is "more than I [could have] asked for."

Here is Trevon Young in his own words:**

On how it feels like to be drafted by the Rams:

"It's such a big relief. I'm so honored and feel so blessed to be part of that organization. I know this organization has some big things ahead of them. To be honest, with my situation, I really didn't know it was going to happen. I've honestly been sick all day just not knowing. But, to finally get that call, I can't even explain the feeling. It's so great."

On how he thinks he'll fit in defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' scheme:

"I feel like I'm going to be a pass rusher. What I bring to the team is putting pressure on the quarterback or whatever they ask me to do, I'm willing to do. So, I'm ready to go. I feel like I'm a versatile player [and] with practice, I'll be able to do whatever they ask me to."

On getting the call after going from high school, to community college, to Louisville:

"I know most people don't know a lot about me and my road here and where I come from. I've been through so much to get to this point. To finally get this call and be a part of an organization like the Rams is more than a dream and more than what I [could have] asked for."

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