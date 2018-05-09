In Their Own Words: Young is 'Honored' and 'Blessed' to Join the Rams

Outside linebacker Trevon Young has experienced a crooked path to the league.

The sixth-round draft pick went from a promising talent in high school to Iowa Western Community College — taking a year to develop — before transferring to Louisville. From there Young fought through multiple injuries, suffering a fractured hip in the Cardinals' 2015 bowl game that caused him to miss the entire 2016 season.

But these factors never stopped Young from working hard and pushing through adversity. He bounced back in 2017 to finish the year with 62 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and five pass breakups.

And as he gets set to join the Rams in 2018, the outside linebacker said that although "most people don't know a lot about me and my road here," coming to L.A is "more than I [could have] asked for."

Here is Trevon Young in his own words:**

On how it feels like to be drafted by the Rams:

"It's such a big relief. I'm so honored and feel so blessed to be part of that organization. I know this organization has some big things ahead of them. To be honest, with my situation, I really didn't know it was going to happen. I've honestly been sick all day just not knowing. But, to finally get that call, I can't even explain the feeling. It's so great."

On how he thinks he'll fit in defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' scheme:

"I feel like I'm going to be a pass rusher. What I bring to the team is putting pressure on the quarterback or whatever they ask me to do, I'm willing to do. So, I'm ready to go. I feel like I'm a versatile player [and] with practice, I'll be able to do whatever they ask me to."

On getting the call after going from high school, to community college, to Louisville: