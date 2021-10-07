Bryce Perkins, Chris Garrett and Bobby Brown III among Rams' inactives for Thursday Night Football at Seahawks

SEATTLE – Quarterback Bryce Perkins, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, offensive lineman AJ Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins and defensive lineman Bobby Brown IIIare the Rams' inactive players for tonight's game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field. (5:20 p.m. pacific time, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime).
For the Seahawks, starting running back Chris Carson (neck) is inactive after entering the game as questionable. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Benson Mayowa (neck) is active after entering the game as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Bryce Perkins
OLB Chris Garrett
OL AJ Jackson
TE Brycen Hopkins
DL Bobby Brown III
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
CB John Reid
RB Chris Carson
T Jake Curhan
T Stone Forsythe
DT Robert Nkemdiche