Bryce Perkins, Chris Garrett and Bobby Brown III among Rams' inactives for Thursday Night Football at Seahawks

Oct 07, 2021 at 03:55 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

SEATTLE – Quarterback ﻿Bryce Perkins﻿, outside linebacker ﻿Chris Garrett﻿, offensive lineman ﻿AJ Jackson﻿, tight end ﻿Brycen Hopkins﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Bobby Brown III﻿are the Rams' inactive players for tonight's game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field. (5:20 p.m. pacific time, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime).

For the Seahawks, starting running back Chris Carson (neck) is inactive after entering the game as questionable. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Benson Mayowa (neck) is active after entering the game as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Bryce Perkins

OLB Chris Garrett

OL AJ Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

DL Bobby Brown III

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

CB John Reid

RB Chris Carson

T Jake Curhan

T Stone Forsythe

DT Robert Nkemdiche

