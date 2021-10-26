Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

INDOCHINO named proud partner of Los Angeles Rams

Oct 26, 2021 at 08:00 AM

October 26, 2021 (Los Angeles, CA) — INDOCHINO, the global leader in made to measure apparel, is entering into a major new sports collaboration as Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams for the 2021 season. In its first partnership with an NFL team, INDOCHINO will help the Rams design one-of-a-kind suits and engage Rams fans through custom content.

INDOCHINO will serve as an outfit designer and suit provider of the Rams, giving members of the organization including players, coaches, and staff an opportunity to dress in the brand's signature custom suits and blazers. They will each customize their fabric, choosing their lapel style, buttons, monograms and more. Their personalized garments will be made to their measurements and worn throughout the year.

Leveraging key moments in the NFL season, the Rams and INDOCHINO will engage fans through multiple activations. Highlights include a custom content series, which will see Rams players design outfits to wear for their arrival to SoFi Stadium on gamedays. The Rams and INDOCHINO will come together in the community to give a select group of local high school and college students the chance to suit up for a professional future. The Rams and INDOCHINO will collaborate on additional programs throughout the year.

"It's an honor to be joining forces with an iconic team such as the Los Angeles Rams to excite fans and expand our reach in Southern California," said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. "Collaborating with the Rams to suit up the team and create highly engaging content offers an unrivalled opportunity to inspire a generation of football fans to look and feel like a pro in one-of-a-kind apparel."

 "We are pleased to welcome INDOCHINO to the Rams family," said Jason Griffiths, Rams vice president of partnership sales. "INDOCHINO is a global leader in their industry and we look forward to working with them to engage our team and fans in unique and stylish ways."

