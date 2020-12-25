Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 12/25: Cam Akers out, Rob Havenstein good to go for Rams-Seahawks

Dec 25, 2020 at 03:41 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Other than running back Cam Akers (ankle), who had already been ruled out with a high ankle sprain, Rams head coach Sean McVay said "everybody's good to go" for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Seattle (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).

McVay also said outside linebacker Terrell Lewis will be active on Sunday.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Aaron Donald DL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Cam Akers RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Rob Havenstein OL Neck Limited Limited Full -
Natrez Patrick OLB Illness - DNP - -
Michael Brockers DL Not Injury Related - - DNP -
Tyler Higbee DL Not Injury Related - - DNP -

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Phil Haynes G Groin DNP DNP Practice Not Complete -
DeeJay Dallas RB Ankle DNP DNP Practice Not Complete Out
Brandon Shell T Ankle DNP DNP Practice Not Complete Questionable
Damarious Randall S Foot DNP DNP Practice Not Complete Questionable
Jarran Reed DT Chest DNP DNP Practice Not Complete -
Mike Iupati G Neck/Rest DNP DNP Practice Not Complete Doubtful
Duane Brown T Knee/Rest Limited DNP Practice Not Complete -
Chris Carson RB Foot Limited Full Practice Not Complete -
Carlos Dunlap II DE Foot Limited Limited Practice Not Complete -
Jayson Stanley CB Shoulder Full Full Practice Not Complete -
Ryan Neal S Hip Full Full Practice Not Complete -
Freddie Swain WR Shoulder Full Full Practice Not Complete -
Jamal Adams S Hand/Shoulder Full Full Practice Not Complete -
Damon Harrison DT Knee/Rest - DNP Practice Not Complete -

