Injury Report 12/25: Cam Akers out, Rob Havenstein good to go for Rams-Seahawks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Other than running back Cam Akers (ankle), who had already been ruled out with a high ankle sprain, Rams head coach Sean McVay said "everybody's good to go" for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Seattle (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).
McVay also said outside linebacker Terrell Lewis will be active on Sunday.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Aaron Donald
|DL
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Cam Akers
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Rob Havenstein
|OL
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Natrez Patrick
|OLB
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|-
|-
|Michael Brockers
|DL
|Not Injury Related
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
|Tyler Higbee
|DL
|Not Injury Related
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Phil Haynes
|G
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|Practice Not Complete
|-
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Practice Not Complete
|Out
|Brandon Shell
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Practice Not Complete
|Questionable
|Damarious Randall
|S
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|Practice Not Complete
|Questionable
|Jarran Reed
|DT
|Chest
|DNP
|DNP
|Practice Not Complete
|-
|Mike Iupati
|G
|Neck/Rest
|DNP
|DNP
|Practice Not Complete
|Doubtful
|Duane Brown
|T
|Knee/Rest
|Limited
|DNP
|Practice Not Complete
|-
|Chris Carson
|RB
|Foot
|Limited
|Full
|Practice Not Complete
|-
|Carlos Dunlap II
|DE
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|Practice Not Complete
|-
|Jayson Stanley
|CB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Practice Not Complete
|-
|Ryan Neal
|S
|Hip
|Full
|Full
|Practice Not Complete
|-
|Freddie Swain
|WR
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Practice Not Complete
|-
|Jamal Adams
|S
|Hand/Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Practice Not Complete
|-
|Damon Harrison
|DT
|Knee/Rest
|-
|DNP
|Practice Not Complete
|-