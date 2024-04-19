Inside The Breakfast Club

Week 16 – New Orleans Saints

December 19

All three are in the room together, and Wentz tells Kupp "he might be the only wide receiver in the NFL that comes in at 6 a.m. and watches film with the QBs," or at least the first wide receiver he's been around that does so.

"Much to the chagrin of Matthew Stafford," Kupp jokes.

They discuss wide receiver Demarcus Robinson's touchdown catch against the Commanders, then Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott stops in to provide injury updates on some of their offensive teammates.

After that update, they dive into what they're seeing from the Saints defense. Kupp at one point asks what Stafford is seeing on a particular Lions play from 2016 that Stafford has up. This is a very conversational, back-and-forth discussion, and it also shows that it's not always Rams film that they watch in these meetings – remember Stafford's recall ability discussed in the documentary.

Stafford knows that whatever comes out of their breakfast club meetings will be said the right way to the rest of the offense because of how smart Kupp is and the way he communicates.

Stafford tells Kupp he needs to tell the wide receivers to be ready to make big plays downfield, seeing opportunities for them. Sure enough, Stafford on Thursday night will torch the Saints with deep completions of 41, 32 28 and 16 yards.

While that came to life that week, Stafford says that sometimes ideas and tactics they discuss also sometimes emerge later on in the season.

"There's moments and sometimes it doesn't show up for a week, it shows up two weeks later," Stafford said. "It's something we've talked about, being able to build that trust, right, the more you communicate, the more you understand each other and you build the trust to either pass that trust on to somebody else and say, 'Hey, let's make sure we get this guy doing it a certain way,' or it's tangible and 'Hey, we get this look, I want you to do this. And this is what it will look like when it shows up,' and it does and it helps our team win. So that's the goal, right? Our goal is to do whatever we can to try and solve any issue or think about anything that might come up that we need to figure out, and go out there and get it done."

If there's one story that best illustrates the impact, it's this one told by Kupp to theRams.com.

According to Kupp, two years ago, he and Stafford were seeing some stuff against a certain team, and Stafford was discussing how they want to attack that look by taking advantage of a certain linebacker who was overplaying some stuff.

"And he's (Stafford) like, 'shoot, we could do this, manipulate this seam with this tight end here a little bit,'" Kupp continued. "He ended up taking that and presenting it to Sean (McVay), and he ended up getting it in, running it and it ended up getting us a first down in the playoffs in 2021, and it kind of became a staple for us where it was like hey, this is a good little answer on some of these longer to-go situations."

So good, in fact, they saw four or five teams take that play and start running it against the Rams in those situations this year, according to Kupp.

"I was like, you know what, Matthew, you're too good at your job and now you got all these other coaches taking your stuff," Kupp said. "You know, eventually he'll be an OC somewhere, probably at a high school in Texas, and he'll have that play up."

December 20

This Breakfast Club meeting begins with Kupp and Stafford discussing ball placement on a certain throw.

Stafford talks about throws on a certain route he made to Calvin Johnson and throws he made to Robinson on similar route, mentioning they had to pull those catches off against man coverage. Stafford also talks about a deep ball down the sideline to Kupp.

At one point, the discussion shifts to a hit Stafford took in the game. Stafford recalls "getting his soul run through" on a hit against Jacksonville awhile back in his career. Later, they talk about the holidays and the evolution of the Christmas lights decorating the Stafford home.

Collectively, they're loose and in a good place, and it shows up on gameday.

Stafford is sharp again, completing 24 of 34 passes for 328 yards and 2 touchdowns as Los Angeles jumps out to a 30-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. Nacua finishes with 9 catches for 164 yards and one touchdown, Robinson 6 for 82 and one touchdown, as the Rams win 30-22 over the Saints for their second of what will be four-straight victories to close out the regular season.

With offseason workouts underway and the 2024 season coming up, it will be exciting to see who joins Stafford and Kupp in the QB room and the impact these meetings will have on the team's success.