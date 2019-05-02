Inside the draft room: One last trade to pick up Greg Gaines

Knowing this was the plan in retrospect fills in a few blanks as the fourth round plays out. Snead and McVay enter the draft room after ostensibly meeting about Gaines and stand in front of the defensive draft-board screen at the front of the room. After a while, it becomes clear that McVay has a player in mind who he believes can fill a specific role to help complete the makeup of Los Angeles' defense. It also becomes clear that McVay feels like L.A. will have to trade up in order to get him.

Executive vice president of football operations Kevin Demoff and vice president of football and business administration Tony Pastoors are working the phones, and they discuss with Snead and McVay the potential trade options. Much like it happened on Friday night, some teams are willing to deal if a player they want to select comes off the board. But for a while, none of those deals come to fruition. Those in the room also discuss which teams they know Gaines has met with, just to make sure they're ahead of any other club that might want him.

At one point, a team Snead had called about a potential swap calls the Rams' GM back when that team is on the clock. But it's a courtesy call, as that club's time to make a selection is winding down — not a call to trade.