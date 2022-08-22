Jacob Harris: "Just being back out there with my knee, I couldn't have asked for anything better" 

Last Friday was Harris' first live game action since November 7, 2021, when he sustained a season-ending torn ACL and MCL against the Titans in what McVay at the time described as a freak injury.

He had been practicing in training camp this year until sustaining a groin injury that was expected to sideline him for two week – which overlapped with and caused him to miss the Rams' preseason opener against the Chargers.

Last week, Harris was healthy enough to be a starter against the Texans, and it didn't take long for him to make a play. On the opening drive alone, he hauled in quarterback John Wolford's first pass attempt (an 8-yard catch). Wolford later took a deep shot down the left sideline toward Harris for a contested catch opportunity, though the pass was incomplete.

Between reps with Wolford in the first half and Bryce Perkins in the second half, Harris ended the game with four receptions for 24 yards overall.

"I mean, he was excited all week," Perkins said postgame. "He was telling me all week he was excited to get out there. And he's a good dude. Big target, you put it towards his vicinity, he's gonna catch it. Made some great players out there, and I'm excited he's back on the field. I know how bad he wants it, I know how bad he works. So I'm just happy to see him out there."

Rams head coach Sean McVay likewise was pleased with Harris' body of work Friday night.