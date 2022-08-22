Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jacob Harris: "Just being back out there with my knee, I couldn't have asked for anything better" 

Aug 22, 2022 at 10:28 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – By all accounts, Rams wide receiver Jacob Harris' 2022 preseason debut was as good as he could've hoped for.

"Training Camp was not exactly what I expected," Harris said after the Rams' 24-20 loss to the Texans in Week 2. "I ended up dealing with a little bit of soft tissue stuff after the first week, but overall, just being back out there with my knee, I couldn't have asked for anything better. It was good to knock off some of that rust, get the pads back on, and just start running routes and just playing football again."

Last Friday was Harris' first live game action since November 7, 2021, when he sustained a season-ending torn ACL and MCL against the Titans in what McVay at the time described as a freak injury.

He had been practicing in training camp this year until sustaining a groin injury that was expected to sideline him for two week – which overlapped with and caused him to miss the Rams' preseason opener against the Chargers.

Last week, Harris was healthy enough to be a starter against the Texans, and it didn't take long for him to make a play. On the opening drive alone, he hauled in quarterback John Wolford's first pass attempt (an 8-yard catch). Wolford later took a deep shot down the left sideline toward Harris for a contested catch opportunity, though the pass was incomplete.

Between reps with Wolford in the first half and Bryce Perkins in the second half, Harris ended the game with four receptions for 24 yards overall.

"I mean, he was excited all week," Perkins said postgame. "He was telling me all week he was excited to get out there. And he's a good dude. Big target, you put it towards his vicinity, he's gonna catch it. Made some great players out there, and I'm excited he's back on the field. I know how bad he wants it, I know how bad he works. So I'm just happy to see him out there."

Rams head coach Sean McVay likewise was pleased with Harris' body of work Friday night.

"He did good," Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sunday. "I think sometimes the opportunities were limited, but he put a hell of a shot on Rasheem Green coming across on that keeper, that was a violent collision. But he's a tough guy, he's got great speed, and he's got a great demeanor every single day. So it was good to be able to get him back out and get some reps in both phases."

Related Content

news

Matthew Stafford is No. 27 on NFL Top 100

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford lands at No. 27 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022.

news

Bobby Wagner is No. 29 on NFL Top 100

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner lands at No. 29 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022.

news

Rookie Recap: Preseason Week 2

Reviewing how the Los Angeles Rams' 2022 draft picks fared in Friday night's preseason game against the Houston Texans.

news

Best of Coach Cam from Rams-Texans

Highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' appearances on the Coach Cam segment of ABC7's Rams-Texans preseason broadcast.

news

McVay: Logan Bruss out for season after sustaining torn ACL and MCL vs. Texans; Daniel Hardy needs procedure to fix high ankle sprain

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on offensive guard Logan Bruss and outside linebacker Daniel Hardy coming out of Friday night's preseason game against the Texans.

news

Rams waive five players ahead of Aug. 23 roster reduction deadline

The Rams have waived five players ahead of the deadline for teams to reduce their rosters from 85 players to 80.

news

McVay: "Good to see" quarterbacks John Wolford and Bryce Perkins both get work in preseason

Rams head coach Sean McVay assesses what he saw from quarterbacks John Wolford and Bryce Perkins in Friday night's preseason loss to the Texans.

news

Five takeaways from Rams' 24-20 Preseason Week 2 loss to Texans

Here are five things we learned from the Los Angeles Rams' 24-20 loss to the Texans Friday night at SoFi Stadium.

news

Five players to watch: Rams vs. Texans, Preseason Week 2

Here are five players fans should keep an eye on during Friday night's preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.

news

McVay: John Wolford to play first half, Bryce Perkins second half vs. Texans

Friday night's preseason game against the Texans at SoFi Stadium will feature a different approach to the quarterback position by the Rams compared to previous preseasons.

news

Resumen de novatos de los Rams: Semana 1 de pretemporada

Resumiendo las actuaciones de las novatos del draft 2022 de los Rams en el primer juego de pretemporada.

Advertising