Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jalen Ramsey turns to being extension of coaching staff while role in training camp practices remains limited

Jul 25, 2022 at 07:36 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – He can participate in the jog-through install session that begins training camp practices, but for the remainder of those practices, Jalen Ramsey is an observer.

Well, more specifically, a coach.

"It's kind of the only way I can enjoy it because I want to be out there, honestly," Ramsey said after Day 2 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

Ramsey said the procedure was done to address "some issues with my shoulders" that he chose to play through last season. He hoped certain things would heal on their own, but it didn't work out "because it just got to the point where it was a little too yucky, a little too messed up in there, and it just needed to be cleaned out and made new again."

Ramsey and the Rams had a deadline for when to do the procedure if the injury wasn't improving. Getting the procedure was a "calculated decision" by him and the Rams' training staff.

"Everybody wanted the best for myself and the team," Ramsey said.

Ramsey being cleared in a limited fashion by doctors allowed for him to avoid being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but constricts the scope of his participation to that jog-through, "above-the-neck" work, as Rams head coach Sean McVay describes it. For the rest of practice, Jalen is Coach Ramsey. At times in between plays during team drills, Ramsey was seen talking to rookie defensive back Cobie Durant and giving him pointers. Another time, he was celebrating with rookie defensive back Derion Kendrick after Kendrick broke up a pass.

"I think that's exactly what you want," McVay said. "That's Jalen's personality. He loves football. All our guys do, but especially him. Just to be able to out here influences guys in the right way. It's a real positive."

As much as Ramsey would love to be on the field during those other portions of practice right now, he knows it's in his best interest leading into the season.

"I'm going to make sure I'm 100 percent," Ramsey said. "And really, it's a lot of me leaning on the training staff and the coaches, because, I mean, like I said, if it was up to me, I'd probably just go out there and thug it out again for another however many weeks I gotta do it, right? But I want to be the best version of myself for myself and my teammates, so I'm going to just listen to what they tell me to do and be smart about it."

Related Content

news

Matthew Stafford on board with Rams taking smart approach to his throwing workload during training camp

Though it's likely different from what he's used to, quarterback Matthew Stafford is going with the process the Rams have mapped out for his workload during training camp.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford talk start of Training Camp 2022

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conferences following Day 1 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Sean McVay explains why Jalen Ramsey wasn't put on PUP list

After initially expecting to place defensive back Jalen Ramsey on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Rams head coach Sean McVay explains why the team was able to avoid doing so.

news

From the Podium: Greg Gaines, Rob Havenstein, Brian Allen, Justin Hollins, Van Jefferson and A'Shawn Robinson talk start of Training Camp 2022

Key quotes and notes from defensive lineman Greg Gaines, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, center Brian Allen, linebacker Justin Hollins, wide receiver Van Jefferson and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson's training camp arrival press conferences.

news

Countdown to Camp: Intriguing possibilities for Rams wide receivers in 2022 between returnees and new additions

Previewing the wide receivers heading into Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Jalen Ramsey, Travin Howard, Quentin Lake and Kyren Williams to be placed on Physically Unable to Perform list

Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey, linebacker Travin Howard, safety Quentin Lake and running back Kyren Williams will be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

news

Countdown to Camp: Tight ends carry depth into 2022

Previewing the tight end position heading into Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams Breakout Candidates: Veterans | Jalen Ramsey, Allen Robinson II, & Matthew Stafford

In the final installment of this series, J.B. Long provides his thoughts on which of the Rams' veterans he thinks could be poised for the best season of their careers.

news

Countdown to Camp: Playing Ernest Jones and Bobby Wagner together, finding starter opposite Leonard Floyd priorities for linebackers in 2022

Previewing the linebackers heading into Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Newcomer update: A.J. Arcuri

Concluding our series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2022, theRams.com examines rookie offensive tackle A.J. Arcuri.

news

Behind the Grind extra: Allen Robinson II

Go behind the offseason grind of Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II as he looks to continue mastering his craft and make the most of his new opportunity.

Advertising