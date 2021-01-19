Jalen Ramsey: "I feel like I probably had my best year in my NFL career thus far" 

While no one knows Ramsey and his game better than himself, of course, end-of-season awards and accolades from external evaluators certainly reinforced his case.

He was named to his fourth Pro Bowl, second All-Pro First Team by The Associated Press, and second All-NFL and All-conference teams by the Professional Football Writers of America after a season in which Pro Football Focus (PFF) says he allowed the fewest receiving yards (309) in coverage among 33 cornerbacks with 500 or more coverage snaps in the regular season. Furthermore, per PFF, only one receiver guarded by Ramsey surpassed 50 receiving yards in a single game – the Cowboys' Amari Cooper, who had 57 on seven receptions in Week 1.

Per NFL Research and PFF compiled prior to the divisional round, here's what happened after Week 1:

Week 3 vs. Bills, Stefon Diggs: 1 reception, 4 yards, 1 touchdown

Week 5 vs. Washington, Terry McLaurin: 0 receptions

Week 7 vs. Bears, Allen Robinson: 1 reception, 42 yards

Week 10 vs. Seahawks, DK Metcalf: 0 receptions

Week 11 vs. Buccaneers, Mike Evans: 4 receptions, 40 yards

Week 13 vs. Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins: 3 receptions, 20 yards

Week 16 vs. Seahawks, Metcalf: 1 reception, 11 yards

Week 17 vs. Cardinals, Hopkins: 2 receptions, 28 yards

Wild Card round of playoffs vs. Seahawks, Metcalf: 3 receptions, 33 yards

Diggs was a fellow First Team All-Pro and All-NFL selection for this season, Hopkins and Metcalf Second Team All-Pro selections. Diggs was also named to the All-NFL team, Hopkins the All-NFC team. The trio of Diggs, Hopkins and Metcalf were also named to this year's Pro Bowl.

Ramsey said it's a credit to the work done by cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant.

"I think I've said this before in one of these media sessions, I've taken my game to another level, and in my opinion, this is the best body of work that I've put out in the NFL, a lot of that is thanks to him," Ramsey said.

And he did all of this while lining up in the secondary at cornerback and the "star" hybrid defensive back position in former defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's scheme.