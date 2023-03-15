Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jalen Ramsey's 10 greatest moments with Rams

Mar 15, 2023 at 02:14 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams on Wednesday announced they had agreed to trade defensive back Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 third-round pick.

In recognition of Ramsey's highly productive three-and-a-half seasons with the Rams, theRams.com highlights his 10 greatest moments in the horns.

10) First career sack vs. Cowboys in Week 6 of 2022 season

Hard to believe, but Ramsey had not taken down a quarterback until this past season – his seventh overall in the NFL – when he blitzed and buried Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush.

9) Game-clinching interception vs. Falcons in Week 2 of 2022 season

High-pointing the ball over Falcons receiver Bryan Edwards, Ramsey mossed his receiver and made sure Atlanta wouldn't threaten the rest of the game.

8) Earning third First Team All-Pro selection and fifth Pro Bowl nod in sixth NFL season

By achieving this, Ramsey joined the Bills' Butch Byrd and the Vikings' Patrick Peterson as the only cornerbacks to earn that amount of corresponding recognition within their first six NFL seasons.

7) First interception as a Ram

Playing his ninth game with Los Angeles, Ramsey snagged his first pick in the horns against 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The interception set up a touchdown-scoring drive to give the Rams a 14-3 lead.

6) Forced fumble vs. Falcons in Week 7 of 2019 season

Ramsey certainly made his presence felt in his Rams debut, drilling Falcons running back Devonta Freeman to jar the ball loose. Though the Falcons recovered, it would be emblematic of the physical play Ramsey would bring to Los Angeles' defense.

5) Two interceptions at Seahawks in Week 18 of 2022 season

Determined to help the Rams play spoiler, Ramsey picked off Seattle QB Geno Smith's first pass of the game, then snagged another one later on to keep the game close. While the Rams lost in overtime, it wasn't for a lack of trying from Ramsey.

4) Leveling Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in Week 6 of 2022 season

Ramsey excelled in run support, especially out of the star position in the secondary, and his big hit against McCaffrey last season was one of the many examples of that.

3) Toe-tap interceptions

Two come to mind here: The one near the Rams sideline that Ramsey had against the Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season, plus the one he had against the Bears in Week 7 of the 2020 season.

2) Golden Tate takedown

Within seconds of Tate catching the ball in the flat, Ramsey made him pay with a textbook tackle that planted Tate to the turf.

1) "Star" is aligned – moving into and playing hybrid position in Rams secondary beginning in 2020

Putting a defensive back as dynamic as Ramsey in this role was a game-changer for the Rams and a game-wrecker for opponents, between Ramsey's ability to stop the run when lined up near the line of scrimmage and also make plays in the secondary.

