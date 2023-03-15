Rams trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

Ramsey, 28, wraps up his time in the horns after three and a half productive, memorable seasons. In 57 games (56 starts) with L.A., he produced 242 total tackles, 10 interceptions, 47 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two fumble recoveries and the first two sacks of his NFL career. A Pro Bowl selection in each of his four seasons with the Rams, he was also a two-time First-Team All-Pro Selection (2020 and 2021).

A key piece to the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning 2021 season, Ramsey matched his single-season career high for interceptions (4) in each of the last two years. He was an integral part to L.A.'s defense overall, especially when he began playing the hybrid star position in the scheme it installed and has deployed since 2020.

Long originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (81st overall) by the Dolphins out of Boston College in 2021. In his first two seasons in Miami, he appeared in 16 games (two starts) with 180 offensive snaps played. While at Boston College, Long played in 36 games (14 starts) and posted 89 receptions for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns.