Rams trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

Mar 15, 2023 at 01:13 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have traded defensive back Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

"Jalen has been instrumental in our team's success during his time with the Rams and it was a privilege to be able to coach such an elite competitor and teammate," Rams head coach Sean McVay said in a statement. "His versatility, intelligence, and leadership put him in a class of his own. We will always be grateful for his impact on our organization and for his efforts in the Los Angeles community."

Ramsey, 28, wraps up his time in the horns after three and a half productive, memorable seasons. In 57 games (56 starts) with L.A., he produced 242 total tackles, 10 interceptions, 47 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two fumble recoveries and the first two sacks of his NFL career. A Pro Bowl selection in each of his four seasons with the Rams, he was also a two-time First-Team All-Pro Selection (2020 and 2021).

A key piece to the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning 2021 season, Ramsey matched his single-season career high for interceptions (4) in each of the last two years. He was an integral part to L.A.'s defense overall, especially when he began playing the hybrid star position in the scheme it installed and has deployed since 2020.

Long originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (81st overall) by the Dolphins out of Boston College in 2021. In his first two seasons in Miami, he appeared in 16 games (two starts) with 180 offensive snaps played. While at Boston College, Long played in 36 games (14 starts) and posted 89 receptions for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns.

More to come on theRams.com.

PHOTOS: Greatest moments from Jalen Ramsey's time with the Rams

As the Los Angeles Rams say farewell to defensive back Jalen Ramsey, look through the best memories from his time as a Ram.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons during Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons during Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season
Los Angeles Rams arrive at 2021 training camp.

Los Angeles Rams arrive at 2021 training camp.
Los Angeles Rams arrive at 2021 training camp.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. (NFL LCC/NFL)
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. (NFL LCC/NFL)

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and celebrates against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
Los Angeles Rams kickoff 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

Los Angeles Rams kickoff 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Will Navarro/LA Rams)
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams leaps and bats down the ball while defending DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams poses with defensive coordinator Wade Phillips before practice, Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Los Angeles Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey throws out the first pitch at Dodgers Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey throws out the first pitch at Dodgers Stadium.

Studio portrait of Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in Thousand oaks, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Studio portrait of Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in Thousand oaks, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers during Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers during Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams films a commercial for the NFL outside of SoFi Stadium, Friday, January 10, 2020, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams films a commercial for the NFL outside of SoFi Stadium, Friday, January 10, 2020, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers during Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers during Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 28-12 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 14 regular season game, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 28-12 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 14 regular season game, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams on the sideline before the Rams 37-10 victory over the Falcons in an NFL Week 7 regular season football game, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams on the sideline before the Rams 37-10 victory over the Falcons in an NFL Week 7 regular season football game, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams arrives at Cal Lu for the first time and speaks to the media, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams arrives at Cal Lu for the first time and speaks to the media, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints during Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints during Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos during Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos during Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams enters the field during player introductions with an American Flag before the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams enters the field during player introductions with an American Flag before the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers during Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers during Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 31-34 loss to the 49ers in an NFL Week 16 regular season game, Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 31-34 loss to the 49ers in an NFL Week 16 regular season game, Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Cornerback's (20) Jalen Ramsey and (22) Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams speak on the sideline against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 28-12 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 14 regular season game, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Cornerback's (20) Jalen Ramsey and (22) Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams speak on the sideline against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 28-12 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 14 regular season game, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams arrives at Cal Lu for the first time and meets head coach Sean McVay, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams arrives at Cal Lu for the first time and meets head coach Sean McVay, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Los Angeles Rams defensive backs attended the Los Angeles Kings home opener.
Los Angeles Rams defensive backs attended the Los Angeles Kings home opener.

Los Angeles Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey throws out the first pitch at Dodgers Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey throws out the first pitch at Dodgers Stadium.

Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 23-20. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 23-20. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers during Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers during Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams poses on Super Bowl LVI Media Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Cornerback (5) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams poses on Super Bowl LVI Media Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bengals in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bengals in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 in Los Angeles. (NFL LCC/NFL)
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 in Los Angeles. (NFL LCC/NFL)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons during Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons during Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons during Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons during Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season

