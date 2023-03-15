Rams trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have traded defensive back Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.
"Jalen has been instrumental in our team's success during his time with the Rams and it was a privilege to be able to coach such an elite competitor and teammate," Rams head coach Sean McVay said in a statement. "His versatility, intelligence, and leadership put him in a class of his own. We will always be grateful for his impact on our organization and for his efforts in the Los Angeles community."
Ramsey, 28, wraps up his time in the horns after three and a half productive, memorable seasons. In 57 games (56 starts) with L.A., he produced 242 total tackles, 10 interceptions, 47 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two fumble recoveries and the first two sacks of his NFL career. A Pro Bowl selection in each of his four seasons with the Rams, he was also a two-time First-Team All-Pro Selection (2020 and 2021).
A key piece to the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning 2021 season, Ramsey matched his single-season career high for interceptions (4) in each of the last two years. He was an integral part to L.A.'s defense overall, especially when he began playing the hybrid star position in the scheme it installed and has deployed since 2020.
Long originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (81st overall) by the Dolphins out of Boston College in 2021. In his first two seasons in Miami, he appeared in 16 games (two starts) with 180 offensive snaps played. While at Boston College, Long played in 36 games (14 starts) and posted 89 receptions for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns.
More to come on theRams.com.
As the Los Angeles Rams say farewell to defensive back Jalen Ramsey, look through the best memories from his time as a Ram.