Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Goff: "I wish I would've done my part better, and I can promise next time — if we get that opportunity — I will."

Feb 05, 2019 at 01:45 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

Two days later, the loss is still fresh.

"I think [I'm] still processing, for sure," quarterback Jared Goff said of the Rams' falling to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. "I think yesterday was hard and today's been a little bit easier. And as time goes on, I'm sure it'll get easier.

"But this definitely stings. And it's hard. And you can't really ever get over it maybe?" Goff asked, rhetorically — knowing he'd never been in the situation before. "It'll be tough."

Quarterback Jared Goff stood at the podium in Thousand Oaks as the Rams cleaned out their lockers for the final time in the 2018 season. It's a bitter end for what was a great season by any measure.

And at least for now, that is what's sticking with the 24-year-old quarterback as he prepares for a break from football.

"Honestly, it was a lot of missed opportunities — a game where I wish I would've played better," Goff said.

Goff said he did watch the film of the loss to New England on Tuesday morning. And while there wasn't necessarily one aspect that stood out to him that differed from what he experienced on Sunday, there does appear to be one thing that he just can't get out of his mind.

"The part that makes me the most sick about it is our defense played so well," Goff said. "And [if] you say, our defense is going to be in the Super Bowl and your defense is going to hold the New England Patriots to 13 points and you guys aren't going to win, it's like — how?"

"And that's the part that you kind of keep replaying in your mind, is how that can even happen?" Goff continued. "And it's a testament to their team and how good they are defensively, and how well of a job they did. And it's something, again, that we'll learn from. Something that will sting for now, but we'll learn from, move forward. And I know myself and the leaders on this team will use it as motivation — something that we can build from."

And as Goff said, that's just part of New England's identity — it's what has made them good enough to win six Super Bowls in the last 17 years under head coach Bill Belichick. Goff said the Patriots did change some of what they did on defense, but it was still things they'd done all year. The quarterback added the Patriots emulated some of what the Bears did from the Rams' Week 14 loss in Chicago.

PHOTOS: Best of Rams vs. Patriots

Check out the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams matchup against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

HU3_6454
1 / 93
Hiro Ueno
HU3_8225
2 / 93
Hiro Ueno
IMG_5480
3 / 93
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photo 2019
JL7_6059
4 / 93
IMG_6064
5 / 93
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photo 2019
HU3_8206
6 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_0063
7 / 93
IMG_2099
8 / 93
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photo 2019
JL7_0097
9 / 93
HU3_6313
10 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_0840
11 / 93
JL7_0937
12 / 93
JL7_0759
13 / 93
JL7_2405
14 / 93
JL7_1014
15 / 93
JL7_1838
16 / 93
HU3_6932
17 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_0584
18 / 93
JL7_2055
19 / 93
JL7_0667
20 / 93
JL7_2213
21 / 93
JL7_2251
22 / 93
JL7_2420
23 / 93
JL7_2335
24 / 93
JL7_2170
25 / 93
HU007936
26 / 93
HIRO UENO
JL7_2389
27 / 93
WNR_2604
28 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
JL7_3157
29 / 93
HU007648
30 / 93
HIRO UENO
HU3_5899
31 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_2962
32 / 93
JL7_2783
33 / 93
JL7_3425
34 / 93
JL7_0336
35 / 93
DB125106
36 / 93
JL7_2885
37 / 93
HU3_6474
38 / 93
Hiro Ueno
HU3_6501
39 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_3607
40 / 93
JL7_0516
41 / 93
HU3_6582
42 / 93
Hiro Ueno
IMG_7377
43 / 93
IMG_6362
44 / 93
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photo 2019
HU3_6275
45 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_4423
46 / 93
JL7_4026
47 / 93
JL7_3997
48 / 93
JL7_5329
49 / 93
JL7_5377
50 / 93
HU3_6880
51 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_0378
52 / 93
HU3_6882
53 / 93
Hiro Ueno
HU3_5805
54 / 93
Hiro Ueno
HU3_6864
55 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_5203
56 / 93
JL7_1214
57 / 93
HU3_6847
58 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_5625
59 / 93
HU3_6991
60 / 93
Hiro Ueno
HU3_7020
61 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_5204
62 / 93
HU3_7325
63 / 93
Hiro Ueno
HU3_7343
64 / 93
Hiro Ueno
DB231749
65 / 93
DB232169
66 / 93
JL7_6556
67 / 93
JL7_6459
68 / 93
WNR_4456
69 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
WNR_4430
70 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
DB232564
71 / 93
WNR_4915
72 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
WNR_4415
73 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
WNR_4683
74 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
HU007918
75 / 93
HIRO UENO
WNR_5276
76 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
WNR_4520
77 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
WNR_5301
78 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
JL7_7451
79 / 93
DB232556
80 / 93
HU3_8061
81 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_7735
82 / 93
JL7_8067
83 / 93
JL7_8106
84 / 93
JL7_8688
85 / 93
HU3_7968
86 / 93
Hiro Ueno
HU3_7918
87 / 93
Hiro Ueno
HU3_8449
88 / 93
Hiro Ueno
WNR_6262
89 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
IMG_9737
90 / 93
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photo 2019
DB236342
91 / 93
HU3_8296
92 / 93
Hiro Ueno
WNR_6160
93 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"They played different than what they shown on film, but at the same time they did stuff that they did show on film," Goff said. "But like I said after the game — that's every game. That's what makes them so good is that they're able to be so different every game and still be executing at a high level. And for us, we weren't able to adjust quickly enough. And, again, they did a good job."

Now the attention will turn to 2019 and how the Rams can get back to the biggest stage — but then finish the job. Goff said that even though he didn't feel like the game was too big, there are little things he'd like to improve the next time around.

But ending the season the way L.A. did can also serve to fuel Goff and the rest of the club.

"[I]t will be definitely something that will motivate us, and something that we will use. And it's hard saying this when we know, had we had won, right now we'd probably be in a parade, and how fun that would be, how many different things that go along with winning a Super Bowl. So it's hard to put that into perspective, but there's a lot of good things that came out of this season."

With the team making those significant strides from the end of the 2016 season to now, there's no reason to believe the Rams won't build on their experience to be in position to compete for a championship once again in 2019.

And when the opportunity arises once again to play for a world title, Goff said he'll be ready.

"I wish I would've done my part better," Goff said, "and I can promise next time — if we get that opportunity — I will."

Related Content

news

Los Rams necesitan su mejor juego del año para frenar el vuelo de los Cardinals en batalla de Monday Night Football

El partido en el desierto es la última llamada para Los Ángeles en la pelea por la División Oeste; tener el balón y frenar las escapadas de Kyler Murray se antoja indispensable 
news

Injury Report 12/11: Brian Allen doubtful, Terrell Lewis and Dont'e Deayon questionable for Monday Night Football at Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams place Darrell Henderson Jr. on Reserve/COVID-19 list and Robert Rochell on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and cornerback Robert Rochell on injured reserve. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 14 Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Week 14 Preview: Rams look for balanced attack against Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Heading into Monday Night's showdown against Arizona, J.B. Long looks at what to expect from the Rams running attack, if L.A. may have suddenly found their new identity, and why a Rams win would have special significance for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey talk Kyler Murray and Cardinals offense, adjustments from first matchup

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Monday Night Football against the Cardinals.
news

Andrew Whitworth will become first left tackle to start an NFL game at age 40 when Rams face Cardinals

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth's career longevity will record another impressive milestone on Monday against the Cardinals.
news

Sony Michel: "I was very fortunate to be able to execute on a positive note" 

Rams running back Sony Michel became the team's first 100-yard rusher this season with his performance against the Jaguars and looks to build on that performance in Week 14.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Sony Michel, Von Miller preview Monday Night Football at Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Sony Michel, and outside linebacker Von Miller's Thursday press conferences as the Rams prepare for Monday Night Football against the Cardinals. 
news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams QB Jim Everett

Former Rams QB Jim Everett reflects back on his greatest memories in Los Angeles and how he remains close to the game in his post-football career.
news

Jordan Fuller is Rams' nominee for 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Rams have selected safety Jordan Fuller as their nominee for this year's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
news

Ernest Jones becoming more comfortable as starter

Now with multiple games under his belt, linebacker Ernest Jones has begun to settle into his role as a starter for the Rams defense.
Advertising