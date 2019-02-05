Goff: "I wish I would've done my part better, and I can promise next time — if we get that opportunity — I will."

"They played different than what they shown on film, but at the same time they did stuff that they did show on film," Goff said. "But like I said after the game — that's every game. That's what makes them so good is that they're able to be so different every game and still be executing at a high level. And for us, we weren't able to adjust quickly enough. And, again, they did a good job."

Now the attention will turn to 2019 and how the Rams can get back to the biggest stage — but then finish the job. Goff said that even though he didn't feel like the game was too big, there are little things he'd like to improve the next time around.

But ending the season the way L.A. did can also serve to fuel Goff and the rest of the club.

"[I]t will be definitely something that will motivate us, and something that we will use. And it's hard saying this when we know, had we had won, right now we'd probably be in a parade, and how fun that would be, how many different things that go along with winning a Super Bowl. So it's hard to put that into perspective, but there's a lot of good things that came out of this season."

With the team making those significant strides from the end of the 2016 season to now, there's no reason to believe the Rams won't build on their experience to be in position to compete for a championship once again in 2019.

And when the opportunity arises once again to play for a world title, Goff said he'll be ready.