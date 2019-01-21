Jared Goff performs well under pressure to send L.A. to Super Bowl LIII

That was even in the second half, when Los Angeles started out slow with a three-and-out. New Orleans scored a touchdown to take a 20-10 lead, but Goff led the offense right back down the field, capping it with a one-yard touchdown to Higbee. And then Goff led L.A. to three key field-goal drives in the fourth quarter and overtime for the victory.

Speaking maybe a half hour after Zuerlein's game-winning kick sailed through the uprights, Goff said he hadn't quite processed the fact that the Rams will be playing in Super Bowl LIII.

"We are still so fresh removed from it," Goff said. "Definitely went through a whole game of emotions. When the field goal went in, it went from excited to emotional to just overwhelmingly happy. Very excited, get to play in the Super Bowl and we earned it, we deserve it."

But what Goff won't do is create any narrative about himself and how he's taken a step in furthering his career. He gets asked about these kinds of things all the time — and it's appropriate after winning a road playoff game to advance to the Super Bowl. And yet, he won't shed the "California cool" demeanor — even when he's just played a big part in helping a team advance to one of the biggest stages in all of sports.

"I don't know, it's up to all you guys. Write about what you want to write about, tell me if I made the next step or not," Goff said. "[I'm] going to keep going out and try to win. I feel the same, I feel confident, I feel good. It's good to come into a place like this and be able to come from behind and win. No doubt it give you a lot of confidence and I feel good, felt good throughout the whole game, but I won't be making any of those claims."