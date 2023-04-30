Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: After emotional celebration, Jason Taylor II prepares to begin NFL career with Rams

Apr 30, 2023 at 03:21 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – The picks continued to go by throughout the day and into the seventh round, so Jason Taylor II and his mother stepped outside to weigh his options and prepare for the possibility of signing with a team as an undrafted free agent.

Then everything changed with a phone call from the Rams ahead of pick 234.

"She was able to hear and be there with me when that actually came through, and I was able after that to go inside and be with the rest of the family and tell them the news and be waiting for it to come up on the screen," Taylor said. "We have so much video and stuff (of their reaction to the news), but obviously I have the greatest family in the world and they're full of support, and they're going to support me as they always have. I just felt love in that moment, they were so happy for me, and I'm just blessed."

Taylor now begins his NFL career with a Rams secondary that had two starting safeties depart this offseason in Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp, which opens up plenty of snaps and competition for newcomers.

Still, all he could think about was the fact that he had just been drafted.

"Yeah definitely," Taylor said, when asked if it's exciting for a young player to come into a situation like that. "I haven't really tried to think about the ins and outs of who's there, what the dynamics are gonna be with playing and things like that. I'm just so thankful and grateful to be picked. This is all so quick. I just got drafted, and I'm here talking now, and I'm just full of happiness and gratefulness, and that's kind of where I'm at right now."

Choking back tears, having his family by his side on Saturday, the people that had been with him throughout the whole process, was what made the moment most special for him.

"We went through this process together just to get to this point, and the fact that I got a lot of my family here enjoying each other, having a good time, I haven't got to see everybody in awhile, and I think that's what makes it special," he said. "My family, we've been through a lot, and I'm just happy I was able to enjoy this with them."

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams S Jason Taylor II | 2023 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of new Rams safety Jason Taylor II from his time at Oklahoma State.

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Oklahoma safety Jason Taylor II
1 / 5

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Oklahoma safety Jason Taylor II

E_AP22224649381098
2 / 5
E_AP21255103899475
3 / 5
E_AP21325820800631
4 / 5
E_AP22320311316583
5 / 5
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

READ: Desjuan Johnson studied Aaron Donald in college. Now he gets to play alongside him in the NFL

After getting drafted by the Rams in the seventh round, defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson gets a front-row seat next to the defensive lineman he tries to model his game after.

news

READ: Ethan Evans kept an open mind about the draft or free agency, and it led to getting selected by Rams

Punter Ethan Evans was prepared for starting his NFL career via the draft or free agency, but the Rams ensured it would be the former on Saturday.

news

READ: Zach Evans grateful Rams traded up to draft him, excited to reunite with former TCU teammates

New Rams running back Zach Evans is Los Angeles-bound after they traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to select him, and he'll be seeing some familiar faces.

news

READ: Ochaun Mathis heads to Rams driven by his path and ambition

New Rams outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis brings a big chip on his shoulder to Los Angeles.

news

READ: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson using size as motivation, and to his advantage, as he joins Rams

Cornerback's 5-foot-8, 178-pound frame didn't stop him from getting a scholarship to a Power Five program and later being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams.

news

READ: Puka Nacua looking forward to maximizing versatile skillset with Rams

New Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua thrived with the ball in his hands as both a pass-catcher and runner at BYU.

news

READ: A confident blocker and pass-catcher, Davis Allen ready to continue improving with Rams

New Rams tight end Davis Allen is confident in his abilities but still sees room for improvement as he begins his NFL career.

news

READ: Warren McClendon Jr. excited to reunite with Georgia teammate Stetson Bennett on Rams

New Rams offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr. gets to start his NFL career alongside a longtime college teammate in quarterback Stetson Bennett.

news

READ: Nick Hampton ready to head to California for first time, get to work with Rams

Though he's never been to California before, new Rams outside linebacker Nick Hampton's transition will be aided by his familiarity with Los Angeles' defense.

news

READ: Three takeaways from Sean McVay and Les Snead's press conference following Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft: Drafting Stetson Bennett, finishing with 14 picks made, more

What we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead's press conference following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select Toledo DL Desjuan Johnson with 259th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson with the 259th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising