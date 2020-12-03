Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

John Johnson III is Rams' nominee for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 03, 2020 at 09:59 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Safety John Johnson III has been chosen as the Rams' nominee for this year's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Created in 2014 in honor of late Steelers founding owner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr., the award is annually presented to a player who "best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

Each team selects a nominee for the award. From there, a panel comprised of former players from the NFL legends community – Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler – will narrow those 32 nominees to a group of eight finalists. Current players will vote for the winner when they receive their Pro Bowl ballots on Friday, Dec. 18, with those eight finalists listed under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category. Each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner and just like Pro Bowl voting, a team can't vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced as part of the annual NFL Honors awards presentation prior to Super Bowl LV and receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Related Content

news

Gabriel, Harris, Warner to be inducted into National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame

Rams legends Roman Gabriel, James "Shack" Harris and Kurt Warner are headed to the National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame.
news

Andrew and Melissa Whitworth share family's experience with COVID-19

The Whitworths explain how COVID-19 impacted their family and what they hope people learn from their experience. 
news

Rams players' Madden NFL 21 ratings revealed 

A look at the initial ratings Madden NFL 21 gave to Rams players.
news

Black College Football... The Road to Equality aims to highlight impact on civil rights, raise funds for HBCUs 

Now more than ever, the Black College Football Hall of Fame continues to serve as an important educational vehicle for the public. And it needs fans' support.
news

Rams legend Kurt Warner hopes movie about life and career will continue to "inspire and impact people"

Having already published a memoir about his journey, former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner will get another opportunity to continuing inspiring others through "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story."
news

Rams update facilities to adapt to COVID-19 protocols 

Here's how the Los Angeles Rams are adapting their facilities to adhere to NFL and public health guidelines. 
news

Rams WR Robert Woods and QB Jared Goff: Time to speak up and take action

In wake of heightened awareness of racial injustice from the killing of George Floyd, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback Jared Goff say now is the time to act on making change. 
news

Social Roundup: Rams players react to new uniforms

Here's how Rams players reacted to the team's new uniforms. 
news

Rams and UNIFY Financial Credit Union extend partnership

Rams & UNIFY to support Inglewood First Responders During 2020 NFL Draft
news

Reggie Scott credits public health guidelines and partnerships for Brian Allen's quick recovery from COVID-19

Senior Director, Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott explains the procedures the Rams took once Brian Allen developed slight symptoms of coronavirus. 
news

Brian Allen tested positive for COVID-19, but is feeling better

Rams center Brian Allen tested positive for COVID-19, but is "healthy and on the road to recovery," head coach Sean McVay told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Advertising