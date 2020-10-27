Johnny Hekker, punt unit help Rams win field position battle against Bears

Oct 27, 2020 at 12:27 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. –– In Week 3, Rams punter Johnny Hekker did not punt once against the Bills. Yes, Rams head coach Sean McVay noticed.

"Yes, I was aware of that, given the fact that if we have to punt, usually I'm pissed," McVay said during an Oct. 2 video conference.

Four weeks later, Hekker launched five punts, though McVay probably had a different reaction after seeing their results as the game progressed.

In a Monday Night Football game featuring two of the league's top defenses this season, Hekker gave the Rams' unit an added advantage with all five of those punts landing at or inside the 10-yard line in their 24-10 Week 7 win over the Bears at SoFi Stadium.

"It starts with the other 10 guys on the punt unit," Hekker said during his postgame video conference. "It's not just me out there doing it myself. (Long snapper) Jake (McQuaide) snapped the ball on the money, (defensive back) Nick (Scott)'s giving us great protection calls, making sure that we know what we're doing, and the gunners played their tails off."

Each of those punts landed at or inside the Bears' 10-yard line. In order: 7, 10, 1, 6, and 5.

The Rams' defense took advantage of Hekker's first punt, as the Bears went 3-and-out and were forced to punt from their own 10. In turn, the collective efforts of Hekker, Los Angeles' defense and Nsimba Webster's ensuing 15-yard punt return set up L.A.'s offense near midfield. L.A.'s offense then cashed in on the prime field position with a 7-play, 52-yard drive ending with a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff to wide receiver Josh Reynolds for an early 7-0 lead.

Hekker and the Rams' defense flipped the field again after the Bears started from their own 10, setting up a scoring drive that began at the Rams' 38 and ended with 22-yard field goal by Sloman.

Starting from their own 1-yard line, it was a similar story for the Bears offense: A 3-and-out forced by the Rams' defense, followed by a scoring drive by the Rams' offense that extended Los Angeles' lead to 17-3.

A 63-yard punt by Hekker led to Chicago's offense starting at its own 6. Again, L.A.'s defense capitalized with cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepting Chicago quarterback Nick Foles. Set up at the Chicago 39 following the pick, L.A.'s offense converted the takeaway into points with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Malcolm Brown at the end of the ensuing drive. Rams 24, Bears 3 with 7:35 remaining.

"I'm not usually getting off the bench for a punt," Goff said of his celebration after Hekker's longest of the night.

Hekker's final punt put the Bears in a challenging position, needing to 95 yards to potentially make it a one-possession game. The drive ended with a failed 4th and 18 attempt from their own 34.

"Oh, it's exciting," said Rams linebacker Justin Hollins, when asked what it's like to see Hekker pin punts deep like he did Monday night. "We got the best punter in the league and he performs every week. It just feels amazing, because then you get the offense backed up, the whole playbook isn't open, and you can just come off the rock and go make something happen."

With Monday night's performance, Hekker has had 255 career punts inside the 20 in nine NFL seasons.

"He was phenomenal tonight," McVay said during his postgame video conference. "Exactly what we expect. We don't ever take it for granted."

PHOTOS: Rams take on Bears for Week 7 on Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears back home at SoFi Stadium for Week 7 on Monday Night Football!

_H5I1404
1 / 60
WILL NAVARRO/ LA RAMS
TOWL2976
2 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
TOWL3107
3 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
WNP_0469
4 / 60
WILL NAVARRO/ LA RAMS
TOWL3116
5 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
JL1_2642
6 / 60
TOWL8227
7 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
TOWL8232
8 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
TOWL8244
9 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
TOWL8294
10 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
JL1_2902
11 / 60
JL1_2941
12 / 60
JL1_3020
13 / 60
TOWL3252
14 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
JL2_0746
15 / 60
JL1_3012
16 / 60
JL1_2744
17 / 60
JL1_2561
18 / 60
JL1_3265
19 / 60
TOWL8310
20 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
JL1_3207
21 / 60
JL1_2990
22 / 60
TOWL3457
23 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
JL1_3109
24 / 60
JL1_3251
25 / 60
JL1_3306
26 / 60
_H5I1759
27 / 60
WILL NAVARRO/ LA RAMS
TOWL8386
28 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
JL1_3474
29 / 60
JL1_3425
30 / 60
JL1_3291
31 / 60
JL1_3412
32 / 60
JL1_3481
33 / 60
TOWL3853
34 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
TOWL8507
35 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
TOWL8486
36 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
TOWL3689
37 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
JL1_3932
38 / 60
_H5I2100
39 / 60
WILL NAVARRO/ LA RAMS
TOWL3946
40 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
TOWL4022
41 / 60
WILL NAVARRO/ LA RAMS
WNP_0631
42 / 60
WILL NAVARRO/ LA RAMS
JL1_4570
43 / 60
TOWL0296
44 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
_H5I2234
45 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
JL1_4931
46 / 60
JL2_1169
47 / 60
_H5I2595
48 / 60
WILL NAVARRO/ LA RAMS
_H5I2545
49 / 60
WILL NAVARRO/ LA RAMS
JL1_5161
50 / 60
Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass to Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) with Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess (26) and linebacker Kenny Young (41) during an NFL football game on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Ryan Kang/NFL)
51 / 60

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass to Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) with Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess (26) and linebacker Kenny Young (41) during an NFL football game on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Ryan Kang/NFL)

Ryan Kang/2020 Ryan Kang
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) celebrate with head coach Sean McVay after Taylor Rapp intercepted a throw to Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) during an NFL football game on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
52 / 60

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) celebrate with head coach Sean McVay after Taylor Rapp intercepted a throw to Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) during an NFL football game on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
_H5I3089
53 / 60
WILL NAVARRO/ LA RAMS
TOWL8855
54 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
TOWL8838
55 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
TOWL8820
56 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
JL1_5958
57 / 60
JL1_6505
58 / 60
TOWL8769
59 / 60
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis (52) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Ryan Kang/NFL)
60 / 60

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis (52) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Ryan Kang/NFL)

Ryan Kang/2020 Ryan Kang

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 8

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 8.
news

Rams enseñan su poder y Johnny Hekker su pierna de oro en convincente triunfo

Los Ángeles deja a Chicago sin touchdown de su ofensiva para una victoria de 24-10 en el primer lunes por la noche de SoFi Stadium
news

From the Podium: McVay, Reynolds, Floyd, Goff, Mundt, Hekker, Hollins react to Rams' Week 7 win over Bears

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, quarterback Jared Goff, tight end Johnny Mundt, punter Johnny Hekker and linebacker Justin Hollins' postgame virtual media sessions following the Rams' 24-10 win over the Bears. 
news

Game Recap: Complementary football powers Rams to 24-10 win over Bears on Monday Night Football

Offense, defense and special teams all play key roles as Rams move to 5-2 with their Week 7 Monday Night Football victory over Bears. 
news

Tyler Higbee, Kai Forbath inactive for Rams-Bears

A look at the inactives for Monday night's Week 7 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears.
news

Taylor Rapp: "I've always prepared like I'm going to be a starter"

Rams safety Taylor Rapp's mindset has allowed him to step in for Jordan Fuller without missing a beat.
news

Matt Nagy happy for Brandon Staley, Leonard Floyd's success

Working with Brandon Staley in his first year in Chicago, Bears head coach Matt Nagy isn't surprised to see Staley succeeding as the Rams defensive coordinator. Nagy also says former Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd is "playing well" for the Rams.
news

Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Bears

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, October 24. 
news

Rams tienen algo que probar contra Chicago en Monday Night Football

El primer lunes por la noche en SoFi Stadium incluye otro mano a mano estelar entre Aaron Donald y Khalil Mack
news

Injury Report 10/24: Tyler Higbee questionable for Rams-Bears

A look at the final injury report heading into Monday night's game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.
news

Game Preview: Rams look to get back on track against stingy Bears defense on MNF

The Rams defense will be looking to start fast against Nick Foles and the Bears, and after an uncharacteristic off day in SF in Week 6, how can the offense get back on track against a tough Chicago defense. J.B. Long takes a deep dive into Week 7 in this week's game preview, presented by Cedars-Sinai.

Advertising