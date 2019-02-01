Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Edelman on Talib: "The respect for Talib is huge. I've played against him and I've seen it firsthand playing with him." 

Jan 31, 2019 at 04:54 PM

ATLANTA — As the Rams and Patriots get set to go against one another on Sunday, New England wide receiver Julian Edelman praised his former teammate, cornerback Aqib Talib.

"The respect for Talib is huge. I've played against him and I've seen it firsthand playing with him. He's a funny guy. I love him. But this Sunday, I won't," Edelman told assembled reporters on Wednesday. "But he's a very savvy player. He's got that long arm — he's just overall, athletically, he's gifted."

PHOTOS: Rams vs. Patriots through the years

Check out photos of the Rams taking on the Patriots through the years.

St. Louis' Rams Kevin Curtis (83) reaches for the end zone in his attempt to score a touchdown pass from quarterback Marc Bulger in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots' Randall Gay (21) in their NFL game in St. Louis Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004. The Patriots challeged the touchdown and the score was called back. The Patriots defeated the Rams by the final score of 40-22. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)
1 / 35

St. Louis' Rams Kevin Curtis (83) reaches for the end zone in his attempt to score a touchdown pass from quarterback Marc Bulger in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots' Randall Gay (21) in their NFL game in St. Louis Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004. The Patriots challeged the touchdown and the score was called back. The Patriots defeated the Rams by the final score of 40-22. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

Safety (25) T.J. McDonald of the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
2 / 35

Safety (25) T.J. McDonald of the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

(26) Mark Barron and (22) Trumaine Johnson of the Los Angeles Rams make a tackle against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
3 / 35

(26) Mark Barron and (22) Trumaine Johnson of the Los Angeles Rams make a tackle against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
4 / 35

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
5 / 35

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive end (93) Ethan Westbrooks of the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
6 / 35

Defensive end (93) Ethan Westbrooks of the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
7 / 35

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive end (93) Ethan Westbrooks of the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
8 / 35

Defensive end (93) Ethan Westbrooks of the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Kicker (4) Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
9 / 35

Kicker (4) Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (26) Mark Barron of the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
10 / 35

Linebacker (26) Mark Barron of the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots during the Rams 10-26 loss to the Patriots in an NFL Week 13 game, Sunday, December 4, 2016, in Foxboro, MA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

"St. Louis Rams Brian Quick leaps up to make a reception during a NFL International Series Football game against the New England Patriots on Oct 28, 2012 in London. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
11 / 35

"St. Louis Rams Brian Quick leaps up to make a reception during a NFL International Series Football game against the New England Patriots on Oct 28, 2012 in London. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2012 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams Steven Jackson runs for yardage during a NFL International Series Football game against the New England Patriots on Oct 28, 2012 in London. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
12 / 35

"St. Louis Rams Steven Jackson runs for yardage during a NFL International Series Football game against the New England Patriots on Oct 28, 2012 in London. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2012 G. Newman Lowrance
St. Louis Rams fullback James Hodgins (42) is brought down by New England Patriots left cornerback Ty Law (24) during first quarter play of Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
13 / 35

St. Louis Rams fullback James Hodgins (42) is brought down by New England Patriots left cornerback Ty Law (24) during first quarter play of Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson runs past New England Patriots defensive end Mike Wright during the first quarter of a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
14 / 35

St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson runs past New England Patriots defensive end Mike Wright during the first quarter of a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson
"FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 26: Offensive tackle Orlando Pace #76 of the St. Louis Rams blocks during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2008 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Rams 23-16. (Photo by Paul Spinelli/GNL Photo)"
15 / 35

"FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 26: Offensive tackle Orlando Pace #76 of the St. Louis Rams blocks during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2008 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Rams 23-16. (Photo by Paul Spinelli/GNL Photo)"

Paul Spinelli/2008 Paul Spinelli
"St. Louis Rams Adam Archuleta during Super Bowl XXXVI against the New England Patriots on February 3, 2002 in New Orleans. The Patriots won, 20-17. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"
16 / 35

"St. Louis Rams Adam Archuleta during Super Bowl XXXVI against the New England Patriots on February 3, 2002 in New Orleans. The Patriots won, 20-17. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"

Bill Stover/2002 Bill Stover
"St. Louis Rams Steven Jackson runs for yardage during a NFL International Series Football game against the New England Patriots on Oct 28, 2012 in London. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
17 / 35

"St. Louis Rams Steven Jackson runs for yardage during a NFL International Series Football game against the New England Patriots on Oct 28, 2012 in London. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2012 G. Newman Lowrance
"FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 26: Defensive end Chris Long #72 of the St. Louis Rams gets help from linebacker Will Witherspoon #51 during a quarterback sack on Matt Cassel #16 of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2008 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Rams 23-16. (Photo by Paul Spinelli/GNL Photo)"
18 / 35

"FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 26: Defensive end Chris Long #72 of the St. Louis Rams gets help from linebacker Will Witherspoon #51 during a quarterback sack on Matt Cassel #16 of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2008 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Rams 23-16. (Photo by Paul Spinelli/GNL Photo)"

Paul Spinelli/2008 Paul Spinelli
"FOXBORO, MA - AUGUST 26: Michael Hoomanawanui #86 of the St. Louis Rams runs in for a touchdown during a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 26, 2010 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Rams won 36-35. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
19 / 35

"FOXBORO, MA - AUGUST 26: Michael Hoomanawanui #86 of the St. Louis Rams runs in for a touchdown during a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 26, 2010 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Rams won 36-35. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2010 G. Newman Lowrance
Los Angeles Rams running back Jerome Bettis, lower right, slips through the New England Patriots front line to score a touchdown in the second quarter at Anaheim Stadium, Aug. 13, 1994. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)
20 / 35

Los Angeles Rams running back Jerome Bettis, lower right, slips through the New England Patriots front line to score a touchdown in the second quarter at Anaheim Stadium, Aug. 13, 1994. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)

New England Patriots offensive guard John Hannah (73) is seen in action during a preseason NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Aug. 12, 1979 in Foxborough, Mass. (Tony Tomsic via AP)
21 / 35

New England Patriots offensive guard John Hannah (73) is seen in action during a preseason NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Aug. 12, 1979 in Foxborough, Mass. (Tony Tomsic via AP)

"FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 26: Wide receiver Keenan Burton #14 of the St. Louis Rams runs the ball during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2008 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Rams 23-16. (Photo by Paul Spinelli/GNL Photo)"
22 / 35

"FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 26: Wide receiver Keenan Burton #14 of the St. Louis Rams runs the ball during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2008 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Rams 23-16. (Photo by Paul Spinelli/GNL Photo)"

Paul Spinelli/2008 Paul Spinelli
St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson scrambles away from New England Patriots nose tackle Vince Wilfork, right, and linebacker Brandon Spikes, left, in the first quarter during an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2010, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
23 / 35

St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson scrambles away from New England Patriots nose tackle Vince Wilfork, right, and linebacker Brandon Spikes, left, in the first quarter during an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2010, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
"FOXBORO, MA - AUGUST 26: Hank Fraley #65 of the St. Louis Rams prepares to snap the ball during a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 26, 2010 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Rams won 36-35. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
24 / 35

"FOXBORO, MA - AUGUST 26: Hank Fraley #65 of the St. Louis Rams prepares to snap the ball during a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 26, 2010 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Rams won 36-35. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2010 G. Newman Lowrance
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 1986, file photo, Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson (29) blocks New England Patriots linebacker Don Blackmon (55) as he protects his quarterback, Jim Everett, left, during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Anahein, Calif. Eric Dickerson is thrilled his Rams have returned to Los Angeles after 21 years away, but the Hall of Fame running back says the current players in the horned helmets must be ready for both the challenges and the opportunities presented by playing in the nation's glitzy entertainment capital. Former Rams quarterback Jim Everett says the Rams must be careful to stay focused on football amid the distractions of Hollywood.(AP Photo/Bob Galbraith, File)
25 / 35

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 1986, file photo, Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson (29) blocks New England Patriots linebacker Don Blackmon (55) as he protects his quarterback, Jim Everett, left, during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Anahein, Calif. Eric Dickerson is thrilled his Rams have returned to Los Angeles after 21 years away, but the Hall of Fame running back says the current players in the horned helmets must be ready for both the challenges and the opportunities presented by playing in the nation's glitzy entertainment capital. Former Rams quarterback Jim Everett says the Rams must be careful to stay focused on football amid the distractions of Hollywood.(AP Photo/Bob Galbraith, File)

The New England Patriots and the St. Louis Rams take the line of scrimmage for the snap during the first quarter of a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
26 / 35

The New England Patriots and the St. Louis Rams take the line of scrimmage for the snap during the first quarter of a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson
St. Louis Rams tight end Michael Hoomanawanui (86) runs in for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots Thursday, Aug. 26, 2010, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
27 / 35

St. Louis Rams tight end Michael Hoomanawanui (86) runs in for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots Thursday, Aug. 26, 2010, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk (28) fends of New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law (24) during first-quarter play of Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
28 / 35

St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk (28) fends of New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law (24) during first-quarter play of Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Dante Hall (82) runs with the ball in an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
29 / 35

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Dante Hall (82) runs with the ball in an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots lines up against the St. Louis Rams during Super Bowl XXXVI Feb. 3, 2002, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20–17. (Tony Tomsic via AP)
30 / 35

New England Patriots lines up against the St. Louis Rams during Super Bowl XXXVI Feb. 3, 2002, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20–17. (Tony Tomsic via AP)

New England Patriots running back Antowain Smith (32) is tackled by St. Louis Rams safety Kim Herring (20) during the first quarter of Super Bowl XXXVI Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
31 / 35

New England Patriots running back Antowain Smith (32) is tackled by St. Louis Rams safety Kim Herring (20) during the first quarter of Super Bowl XXXVI Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

New England Patroits Tedy Bruschi in Super Bowl XXXVI against the St.Louis Rams at the Louisiana Superdome on February 3,2002 in New Orleans, Louisiana.The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
32 / 35

New England Patroits Tedy Bruschi in Super Bowl XXXVI against the St.Louis Rams at the Louisiana Superdome on February 3,2002 in New Orleans, Louisiana.The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

New England Patriots' Tebucky Jones (34), and Lawyer Milloy (36) try to make a stop against St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk (28) in the first quarter in Foxboro, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2001. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)
33 / 35

New England Patriots' Tebucky Jones (34), and Lawyer Milloy (36) try to make a stop against St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk (28) in the first quarter in Foxboro, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2001. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)

St. Louis Rams' Ricky Proehl dives between New England Patriots defenders Lawyer Milloy (36) and Terrance Shaw (22) into the end zone to tie the score for the Rams late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVI, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
34 / 35

St. Louis Rams' Ricky Proehl dives between New England Patriots defenders Lawyer Milloy (36) and Terrance Shaw (22) into the end zone to tie the score for the Rams late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVI, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson, left, is caught by New England Patriots middle linebacker Brandon Spikes, during the first half of a NFL football game at Wembley Stadium, London, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
35 / 35

St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson, left, is caught by New England Patriots middle linebacker Brandon Spikes, during the first half of a NFL football game at Wembley Stadium, London, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Matt Dunham
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Talib played with the Patriots for the second half of the 2012 season and all of the 2013 season, when Edelman was in his fourth and fifth seasons in the league. The New England wideout brought up the same story as quarterback Tom Brady did at Opening Night on Monday.

"I remember when he first got here, we almost put him at receiver," Edelman said. "And then he's got the years of experience in big games, performing in high-pressure situations that you better be bringing your A-game or he's going to make you look silly."

While Talib is more of an outside corner, Los Angeles' slot corner — who Edelman will likely work the most against — is another familiar face.

Nickell Robey-Coleman spent the first four years of his career with Buffalo, squaring off against New England twice a year.

"He's a tough, feisty, quick guy. He's got a lot of savvy," Edelman said of Robey-Coleman. "He plays hard — he plays real hard."

Robey-Coleman said on Thursday that he and Edelman have similar playing styles, albeit on different sides of the ball.

"I think he's aggressive. I think he's more aggressive than people really think he is, you know? I like his style and how he blocks. You know, he reminds me of myself on defense a little bit," Robey-Coleman said. "So we're both going to be playing with chips on our shoulder. Then, I don't even think it's going to be so much about the matchup a little bit — it's just going to be like two aggressive guys scrapping, going at it all night, four quarters. So I think it's going to be fun. It's going to be a fun battle."

Related Content

news

Coleman Shelton settles in quickly after being called into action on short notice

Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton had to step up after Brian Allen sustained a knee injury on the Rams' first offensive snap against the Jaguars. 
news

Cooper Kupp llega a 100 recepciones y Sony Michel también brilla al romper los Rams la mala racha

Los Ángeles encuentra la chispa desde el primer kickoff y Matthew Stafford ejecuta con limpieza en camino a un 37-7 sobre Jacksonville.
news

Cooper Kupp's big day helps Rams defeat Jaguars, leads to new milestones

Cooper Kupp's historic season added new chapters with his performance in the Rams' 37-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday at SoFi stadium. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Coleman Shelton, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp react to Week 13 win over Jaguars

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's postgame press conferences following the team's 37-7 win over the Jaguars at SoFi Stadium. 
Advertising