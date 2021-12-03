From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Jalen Ramsey on Matthew Stafford's aggressiveness, Rams' pass rush

"There's a reason why every single person in our building has so much confidence in our quarterback, and it's because of – you never want to take that side of him away." – O'Connell

For the Rams, dialing back quarterback Matthew Stafford's aggressiveness isn't something they want to do.

Instead, O'Connell said it's about everyone around him being as sharp as possible to protect him up front, "and then when it's time for him to play in rhythm, make decisions, continue to provide him with all the clarity and the guidance that we can, then we got to go let him play."