From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Jalen Ramsey on Matthew Stafford's aggressiveness, Rams' pass rush

Dec 02, 2021 at 05:52 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing quarterback Matthew Stafford's aggressiveness, the Rams' pass rush, facing their former team (Ramsey) and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"There's a reason why every single person in our building has so much confidence in our quarterback, and it's because of – you never want to take that side of him away." – O'Connell

  • For the Rams, dialing back quarterback Matthew Stafford's aggressiveness isn't something they want to do.
  • Instead, O'Connell said it's about everyone around him being as sharp as possible to protect him up front, "and then when it's time for him to play in rhythm, make decisions, continue to provide him with all the clarity and the guidance that we can, then we got to go let him play."

"You're not going to see it, unless we can capture leads." – Morris

  • In Morris' eyes, the Rams' pass rush shows up when playing with a lead.
  • Morris said playing from behind early is not the game any team wants to play, because "those are not dictating terms. You want to go out there and dictate terms.

"It's cool. It's part of my journey. I'm grateful for my time there, but I'm here now, happy to be here." – Ramsey

  • Ramsey expressed appreciation for his time with the Jaguars – the team he entered the NFL with as the No. 5 overall pick in 2016 – but is focused on the present and not treating this week's game against his former team any differently than the rest.
  • Ramsey said he doesn't like to compare Jacksonville to Los Angeles because he was grateful for his time with the Jaguars and that experience was important part of his life that "made him a better man."

Related Content

news

Jalen Ramsey "grateful" for time with Jaguars, but focused on present

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is treating Sunday's game against the Jaguars like any other game. 
news

McVay: "Let's look at where your role and responsibility is, let's attack it to the best of your ability"

Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Von Miller and quarterback Matthew Stafford remain optimistic despite recent lull. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Von Miller and Matthew Stafford preview Week 13 vs. Jaguars

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Von Miller and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. 
news

Rams DB Robert Rochell on overcoming injury to play college football, recovering a muffed punt vs. Packers & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams DB Robert Rochell to talk about getting injured while playing basketball, getting recruited for football & his performance vs. the Packers & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 75.
news

First Look: Rams return home to host Jaguars and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in Week 13

An early preview of Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

McVay: Darrell Henderson Jr. dealing with quad strain, plus updates on Ben Skowronek and Odell Beckham Jr.

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and wide receivers Ben Skowronek and Odell Beckham Jr. as they shift their attention toward Week 13 against the Jaguars. 
news

Otra actuación errática de los Rams les cuesta su tercera derrota seguida

Green Bay controla la línea de golpeo y el balón en camino a un triunfo de 36-28 en Lambeau Field.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Troy Reeder, Jalen Ramsey, Van Jefferson and Matthew Stafford react to Week 12 loss at Packers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Troy Reeder, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Van Jefferson and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 36-28 loss to the Packers on Sunday. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 36-28 at Lambeau Field

The Rams are now 7-4 on the season after falling to the Packers 36-28 in Week 12.
news

Dont'e Deayon active, Ben Skowronek inactive for Rams-Packers

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Packers

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, powered by The Wallace Firm.
