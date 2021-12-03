From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Jalen Ramsey on Matthew Stafford's aggressiveness, Rams' pass rush

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing quarterback Matthew Stafford's aggressiveness, the Rams' pass rush, facing their former team (Ramsey) and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"There's a reason why every single person in our building has so much confidence in our quarterback, and it's because of – you never want to take that side of him away." – O'Connell
- For the Rams, dialing back quarterback Matthew Stafford's aggressiveness isn't something they want to do.
- Instead, O'Connell said it's about everyone around him being as sharp as possible to protect him up front, "and then when it's time for him to play in rhythm, make decisions, continue to provide him with all the clarity and the guidance that we can, then we got to go let him play."
"You're not going to see it, unless we can capture leads." – Morris
- In Morris' eyes, the Rams' pass rush shows up when playing with a lead.
- Morris said playing from behind early is not the game any team wants to play, because "those are not dictating terms. You want to go out there and dictate terms.
"It's cool. It's part of my journey. I'm grateful for my time there, but I'm here now, happy to be here." – Ramsey
- Ramsey expressed appreciation for his time with the Jaguars – the team he entered the NFL with as the No. 5 overall pick in 2016 – but is focused on the present and not treating this week's game against his former team any differently than the rest.
- Ramsey said he doesn't like to compare Jacksonville to Los Angeles because he was grateful for his time with the Jaguars and that experience was important part of his life that "made him a better man."