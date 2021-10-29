Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

A longtime key piece to Rams special teams, Nick Scott capitalizing on opportunities with defense

Oct 29, 2021 at 04:52 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – When Rams safety Nick Scott was younger, he and his three brothers would play a game with their dad in the backyard that their dad called, "How much do you want it?"

"My three brothers and I would probably stand about 30-40 yards away," he said in an episode of Behind the Grind published Aug. 8, "and he would just throw a ball up in the air as high as he could. And then, while the ball was in the air, he would yell, 'How much do you want it?' And we had to try to catch it."

Lately, he's been answering that question definitively.

Long a key component to the Rams' special teams, Scott – a 2019 seventh-round pick – is has been getting more chances to show what he can bring to the secondary this season.

"I mean, that's just, I wouldn't even say it's like actual thought," Scott told theRams.com after Thursday's practice, when asked if that game is something he thinks about when making those plays. "It's just so ingrained in me, just from childhood and how I was raised with my older brothers and everything like that. So subconsciously, I don't know, maybe that plays a role into it. But you got to make the plays that you're supposed to make, for sure."

In the last three weeks, he's come away with game-sealing interceptions against the Seahawks (Oct. 7) and the Lions (Oct. 25). The Seahawks one was the first of his NFL career.

He's seen more time overall on defense in wake of cornerback Darious Williams (ankle) being placed on short-term Injured Reserve – his 33 defensive snaps against the Giants in Week 6 were a season-high; he then logged 20 against the Lions the following week, second-most behind those 33 snaps.

"I'm just grateful and thankful that I've earned my teammates and my coaches' trust to be out there," Scott said. "And obviously, whoever's out there has got to perform at the highest level possible, so that's what I'm trying to do. Just try and do my job and capitalize on the opportunities that I get."

Rams head coach Sean McVay said "it's been great" watching Scott take advantage of increased playing time, with Scott being the epitome of taking advantage of those opportunities that have been earned and stepping up when others are banged up.

"You originally draft him out of Penn State with the visions of him being special teams player, and all he's really shown is, 'Hey, I'm a great football player that has the ability to contribute on special teams. When I get my ops on defense, I can be a really productive safety,'" McVay said. "He does an excellent job in the deep part of the field. He's really closed out three games for us if you look at it. Closes out the Indianapolis game making a great tackle on the far sideline, ends up having the interception against Seattle, and then last week the interception (against Detroit). So he's been the closer for us. He's done a great job."

Scott has had plenty of motivation throughout his career, which began as a 12th-to-last player chosen in the 2019 NFL Draft. Selected No. 243 overall out of Penn State, he was a two-time team captain for the Nittany Lions special teams.

That carried over to the Rams, where he quickly became an integral part of their special teams execution.

Punter Johnny Hekker said Scott is someone they lean on heavily for that, as well as getting players in the right spots and making sure they know their assignments. Scott is also a veteran member of the unit that younger players can look to when it comes to the tempo of practice and what their technique should be, and gives keys and tips on what to look for during practice and during film sessions.

Hekker also praised Scott's attention to detail and work ethic that never changes, no matter his role. Between those qualities and Scott's progression, Scott's role on the Rams defense is "no surprise to us."

"He's just a guy that everyone counts on, and he's accountable, you can count on him," Hekker said. "So it's just fun to see him in that role. He enjoys it. It's not something that you easily just step into. A lot of guys come from college, they had a great offensive or defensive identity there, and then they come to the NFL and have to kind of kind of forge a new identity for themselves, so he just has taken it all in stride and really has been selfless in his approach and it's paying off. Love watching ball on defense, hoping that doesn't mean that we get less snaps on special teams from him, because we really need him."

No matter the scope of his role, what's kept Scott motivated is his faith, his parents and his wife, as well as his love for the game.

"Huge motivating factor, just, trying to be the best man and husband, I can be first and foremost, and all that kind of bleeds into the field, but just my love of the game," Scott said. "I love playing football. I love having fun. No matter what my role is, I'm always – I just feel blessed to be out on the field, and ultimately playing a game that I get paid to do, so it's fun."

Related Content

news

Injury Report 10/29: Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day and DeSean Jackson out; Jordan Fuller and Robert Rochell questionable for Week 8 at Texans

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 8 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
news

McVay confirms Rams allowing DeSean Jackson to explore trade options; Jackson won't play against Texans

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Friday that they are allowing wide receiver DeSean Jackson to seek trade options for himself; as a result, Jackson will not play against the Texans on Sunday.
news

Week 8 Preview: Offense rolling, defense opportunistic as Rams head to Houston to take on Texans

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long details how the Rams will look to continue their success in the vertical passing game, what to expect from a Rams' running game that had a season-low 47 yards last week, and how a stout Texans' defensive line will try and disrupt and slow down a red hot Matthew Stafford.
news

Ernest Jones: "Always make sure I'm preparing like I'm the starter" 

With linebacker Kenny Young getting traded to the Broncos, more snaps at linebacker open up, which means more opportunities for players like rookie Ernest Jones. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris, and Aaron Donald talk Texans defense, Ernest Jones, more

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Week 8 against the Texans.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 8 at Texans

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's Week 8 game at the Texans. 
news

Hard work behind the scenes paying off for Van Jefferson in second NFL season

The foundation for a bigger role in year 2 is thanks to the work ethic Van Jefferson has carried with him since college.
news

Dont'e Deayon discusses being promoted to the 53-man roster, how his 2021 season is going & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams CB Dont'e Deayon to talk making the 53-man roster, how he has played so far in the 2021 season & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 73.
news

First Look: Rams head to Houston to take on Texans in Week 8

An early preview of Sunday's Week 8 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 8

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Houston Texans.
news

McVay: Kenny Young trade "financially driven" but still a "really tough decision for us"

Head coach Sean McVay explains what into the Rams' decision to trade linebacker Kenny Young to the Broncos on Monday. 
Advertising