Know before you go: Rams vs. Bills

The Rams are set to face the Bills Thursday night at 5:20 p.m. pacific time at SoFi Stadium, and with gameday fast approaching, here are some helpful reminders and items to know before heading to Inglewood and the Rams House.

Before heading to SoFi Stadium, make sure to have a bag that follows the NFL Clear Bag Policy and have your mobile tickets downloaded to your mobile device (that will be important for ensuring a smoothy entry into the stadium – more on that below). Screenshots or print outs of tickets are not allowed. For assistance with downloading your tickets, visit our Mobile Ticketing Guide.

Also, make sure to arrive early to SoFi Stadium to avoid heavy traffic delays, given the weeknight kickoff. If you have pre-purchased parking, all lots will be open by 1:00 p.m. with the Pink Zone opening at 12:00 p.m. Tailgating is only allowed in the Pink Zone. If you have not pre-purchased parking, please note that on-site parking is sold out and you should check out rideshare, public transportation and off-site parking options.

Once you have arrived at SoFi Stadium, you can enter the stadium beginning at 3 p.m. This year, we have a new entry process including pedestal ticket scanners and Evolv security screening. The pedestal scanners allow you to easily enter by either tapping your phone (if ticket is downloaded to your mobile wallet) or scanning your barcode (if ticket is on mobile web or app). Once you are scanned in, you can easily walk through the Evolv security screeners without removing anything from your pockets. For more information on the entry process, visit here.

Once inside, the first 70,000 fans in attendance receiving a replica championship banner inspired by the Super Bowl Championship banner. If you enter SoFi Stadium early, you can enjoy "early entry pricing" from 3-4 p.m. including $5 beers, $3 soda and water, and $5 kettle corn in American Airlines Plaza on the south side and on the concourse inside the north entries. In addition, there are fan activations in American Airlines Plaza, including Ramp'd Up, a space that allows you to get gameday ready with free face painting and hair decorating.

For our youngest fans, there is Rams Land Kid Zone, a space between Entries 1 and 2, with a soft play area, tumbling space, vertical jump and a pregame appearance from Rampage. After enjoying the pregame activities, make sure to be in your seats by 4:50 p.m. for pregame performances from Tinashe (National Anthem) and Halle Bailey (Lift Every Voice and Sing) on-field and the unveiling of the Rams Super Bowl LVI Championship banner!

Kickoff for the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams against the Buffalo Bills is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. At halftime there will be a performance from Grammy-Award winning artist Ozzy Osbourne.