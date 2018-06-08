Kupp Expresses Confidence in Goff's Leadership

leader, he's developing as a leader,' but I think it's time just to stop that and say it

how it is," Kupp told therams.com. "He is a leader of this team."

Last season, Goff showed impressive development under head coach Sean McVay — throwing for 3,804 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. His production on the field was also characterized by a growth in confidence.

And as the Rams head into mandatory minicamp next week, Kupp says that Goff has only continued that progression, leading the unit through a strong offseason program.

"He is our quarterback and he leads this offense," the wideout said. "It's time to put those away and call it for what it is. He is a leader and guys respect him. They want to play for him. He's grown into that and has commanded it."

But it's not just Kupp who has seen Goff take more control in his second year as the starting signal caller. McVay has also been impressed by the quarterback's progress.