McVay: Kyren Williams suffered high ankle sprain which will require surgery and sideline him for 6-8 weeks, plus updates on Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Orzech

Sep 09, 2022 at 03:19 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday said running back Kyren Williams sustained a high ankle sprain in Thursday night's season opener against the Bills that will require surgery and force him to miss 6-8 weeks. Williams is having that surgery today.

"It was on that first kick return, which is a shame for him," McVay said during a video conference Friday.

Asked if, given Williams' timeline, he was comfortable with the running backs already on the roster or if that timeline would cause them to explore adding another running back by other means, McVay said "we will continue to explore all avenues."

"I thought there was some bright spots for Darrell (Henderson Jr.) last night," McVay said. "It's a bummer because we were trying to get Kyren involved, and he didn't even get a chance to be able to do that. And so those are things that we'll continue to look into, for sure."

McVay also announced that center Brian Allen is undergoing a "procedure" to remove loose bodies from his knee, which will sideline him for 2-4 weeks.

Additionally, McVay said left tackle Joe Noteboom strained his MCL "a little bit" and will be day-to-day, but is expected to return for next week's game against the Falcons. If Noteboom is unable to return, though, AJ Jackson would be the next man up.

Longsnapper Matthew Orzech is also day-to-day with a calf strain, according to McVay.

