Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream Thursday Night Football in Week 14

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders Thursday Night Football game in Week 14.

MATCHUP

The Rams (3-9) host their second home game in five days, taking on the Raiders (5-7) on Thursday Night Football in Week 13. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on Amazon Prime Video.

Including the playoffs, Sunday's game will mark the 15th all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Raiders leading the series 8-6. The Rams won the last meeting 33-13 on September 10, 2018 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

WATCH

The game airs on Amazon Prime Video nationally and on KTTV (FOX, Ch. 11) in Los Angeles. The game will also be available on the Prime Video Twitch channel and through the NFL mobile app via NFL+. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video's offerings. If not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.

Coverage kicks off at 4 p.m. with a live edition of TNF Tonight, followed by Thursday Night Football Kickoff at 5 p.m. After the game, enjoy the TNF Postgame Show and TNF NightCap for a comprehensive recap and breakdown of the action.

TV Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Play-by-Play: Al Michaels

Al Michaels Color Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit Sideline reporter: Kaylee Hartung

Open the Prime Video app on your device. If you do not have the app, download it from the App Store or in the App section on your connected TV. Sign in. Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/Prime. Find Thursday Night Football from the homepage, search bar, sports section, or "Live & Upcoming" carousel. Tap/click on that day's game. Press play.

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

Play-by-Play: J.B. Long

J.B. Long Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew

Maurice Jones-Drew Sideline: D'Marco Farr

D'Marco Farr Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA

KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA

KTIE/590 AM - Riverside, CA

KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA

KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago

Troy Santiago Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA

KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA

KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA

KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA

KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA