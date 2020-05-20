Wednesday, May 20, 2020 01:09 PM

Leonard Floyd happy to be working with Brandon Staley again

Preparation is important for any coach to succeed in the NFL. New Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's thoroughness, however, sets him apart, and it's one of the reasons why new outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is excited to work with him again.

"He's a guy who's very intelligent," Floyd said on a video conference call with local media last week. "He works hard, he really studies the game and I know we're going to be prepared for every game, because he'll have us ready."

The former top 10 draft pick by the Bears reunites with Staley by way of a one-year deal signed with Los Angeles late last month. They previously worked together when Staley was Chicago's outside linebackers coach in 2017 and 2018.

Floyd made 81 combined tackles, 8.5 sacks, six pass breakups and one interception (pick-six against the Bills) during that span, but what Floyd valued most from his time learning under Staley was the way Staley taught him to prepare.

"When he first got there, he made sure that I knew my job well (so) on Sundays I wouldn't have to think as much," Floyd said.

L.A. hopes that partnership flourishes again this upcoming season, since Floyd is being tasked with helping replace former outside linebacker Dante Fowler.

Fowler parlayed a season of career highs in sacks (11.5), total tackles (54) and pass breakups (6) into a lucrative three-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

"I don't feel the pressure to match his level," Floyd said. "I just want to come in and play at my level, try to help the team win games and dominate on defense."

Playing in a front seven featuring two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and 2010s all-decade team selection Aaron Donald should help with that.

"Come in and just try to be there at the right time, if he gives me one. Because you know he's coming (laughs)," Floyd said, when asked what playing alongside Donald could do for his pass rush. "Hopefully a couple of them fall in my lap."

Whether Donald gives him one or not, this much is certain: When Floyd does make a play this season, it will most likely be because he was prepared and consequently in position to do so, thanks to both Donald and Staley's help.

PHOTOS: Meet OLB Leonard Floyd

Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd plays against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to throw a pass over Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Lions 20-13. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) is tackled by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) rushes during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Vikings, 16-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) plays against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) celebrates after making sack during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Packers 24-17. (AP Photo/Michael McGinnis)
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Giants 19-14. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) in action on defense during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Chicago. The Chiefs defeated the Bears 26-3. (Joe Robbins via AP)
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) prior to an NFL football NFC Wild Card playoff game on Sunday, January 6, 2019 in Chicago. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
