Les Snead: Rams plan to onboard QB Stetson Bennett for offseason workouts

Snead said new Rams quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone has been in communication with Bennett, who is currently working out in Dallas. Asked if the Rams have a commitment from Bennett, Snead said, "at this point, yes."

"What we've done is, Dave Ragone, our new quarterback coach, had a relationship with Stetson from last year's draft, being in Atlanta, so I know Dave's step one was him connecting with Stetson and rekindling their relationship," Snead said at the NFL Annual Meeting. "I know he's in Dallas working out. I know Dave has shown some clips of Stetson working out at the place where, I'm pretty sure it's where he trained coming out, but I know it's in Dallas. So he's looking good. So right now our plan is to onboard him for our offseason workouts."