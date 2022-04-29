Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following Day 1 of 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2022 at 10:23 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

LOS ANGELES – While the Rams weren't on the clock Thursday night, general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay still took the time to answer questions from reporters to look ahead to Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) of the 2022 NFL Draft from the Rocket Mortgage Draft House in the Hollywood Hills.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from that conversation, which you can watch in its entirety below:

Rams will have a better sense of their options early in the third round

Since the Rams aren't scheduled to be on the clock until pick 104 – the second-to-last selection in the third round – it will take a good amount of time and picks before they get an idea of who might be available.

According to McVay, early in that round – more specifically, about pick 75 – is when the picture will start to become clearer.

"All these guys that are going (tonight), we knew there was no chance that we were going to be able to acquire them at 104," McVay said. "So what's going to be interesting (is) once you get to 75, and from that point on until 104."

Of course, they'll be monitoring the second around as it develops, too.

"You will start paying attention early in the second round tomorrow," Snead said.

Interest usually picks up closer to selection

In terms of when they start receiving phone calls from teams interested in jumping back into the draft, McVay indicated that activity typically picks up as their time on the clock nears.

"Once it gets closer to our pick is usually when things heat up," McVay said.

Watching Round 1 "as a fan"

Thursday night marked the sixth-straight year the Rams did not make a first-round selection, giving them and their staffs the chance to experience the first round like a regular NFL fan at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House.

"I think it's great, to be able to enjoy it, spend some time, feel like you're a fan," McVay said.

