Rams' 2024 NFL Draft picks set

Now that teams have received their compensatory selections, the 2024 NFL Draft order is officially set and was unveiled by the league on Friday.
Including those four compensatory selections plus the special compensatory selection, the Rams currently have 11 total picks to work with in this year's NFL Draft, which is scheduled to take place April 25-27 in Detroit. Of those 11 picks, four sit in the Top 100 overall.
Here's where L.A.'s allotment currently stands:
- Round 1: No. 19 overall
- Round 2: No. 52 overall
- Round 3: No. 83 overall
- Round 3: No. 98 overall (special compensatory)
- Round 5: No. 153 overall
- Round 5: No. 154 overall (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Round 6: No. 195 overall
- Round 6: No. 209 overall (compensatory)
- Round 6: No. 213 overall (compensatory)
- Round 6: No. 217 overall (compensatory)
- Round 7: No. 254 overall (compensatory)