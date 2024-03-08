Rams awarded four compensatory picks, plus one special compensatory pick in 2024 NFL Draft

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have been awarded four compensatory picks, plus one special compensatory pick, in the 2024 NFL Draft, the league announced Friday.

One of those compensatory picks will be in the third round (98th overall); that selection was awarded via a 2020 amendment to the Collective Bargaining Agreement promoting equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.

As part of that amendment, if one minority employee gets hired as a head coach or primary football executive (general manager) by a new club, the employee's prior club receives a special compensatory third-round pick in each of the next two drafts. In the Rams' case this year, theirs came via former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris being hired by the Falcons as their next head coach.

As for the four regular compensatory picks, three will be in the sixth round (209th, 213th and 217th overall) and the fourth will be in the seventh round (254th overall). The Rams were one of 14 clubs to receive compensatory picks in this year's draft.

Each year, the NFL awards 32 compensatory picks via a formula that weighs the number of players a team lost via free agency versus the number of free agents it signed. It also takes a player's salary, playing time and postseason honors into consideration. Picks are awarded between Rounds 3-7, and while those 32 compensatory picks are not divided up equally among teams, no team can receive more than four. The Rams, Eagles and 49ers tied for most compensatory picks awarded to a team, hitting that maximum of four.

Defensive tackle Greg Gaines, kicker Matt Gay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and defensive back Nick Scott were the Rams' departures last year who qualified as compensatory free agents, according to a release from the league.