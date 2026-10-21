Los Angeles Rams at Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 7

MATCHUP

The Rams and the Raiders last played in Week 7 of the 2024 season at SoFi Stadium, a 20-15 win for Los Angeles. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 154 yards with an interception. Running back Kyren Williams had 21 carries and ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, the Rams forced four turnovers, including two interceptions from safety Jaylen McCollough. Safety Quentin Lake tied for the team lead in total tackles with nine and outside linebacker Byron Young had six total tackles and two quarterback hits.