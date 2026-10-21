Los Angeles Rams at Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 7

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams at Raiders in Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
MATCHUP
The Rams and the Raiders last played in Week 7 of the 2024 season at SoFi Stadium, a 20-15 win for Los Angeles. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 154 yards with an interception. Running back Kyren Williams had 21 carries and ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, the Rams forced four turnovers, including two interceptions from safety Jaylen McCollough. Safety Quentin Lake tied for the team lead in total tackles with nine and outside linebacker Byron Young had six total tackles and two quarterback hits.
Kickoff for Sunday's game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.
TOP PERFORMERS
Rams:
QB Matthew Stafford (1,794 passing yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs)
RB Kyren Williams (393 rushing yards, 217 receiving yards, 5 total TDs)
WR Puka Nacua (37 catches, 417 receiving yards, 2 total TDs)
ILB Nate Landman (50 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 QBH, 2 forced fumbles)
S Quentin Lake (38 total tackles, 2 INTs, 8 passes defended, 1 forced fumble)
Raiders:
QB Kirk Cousins (1,582 passing yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs)
RB Ashton Jeanty (313 rushing yards, 251 receiving yards, 3 total TDs)
TE Brock Bowers (28 catches, 382 receiving yards, 3 TDs)
LB Nakobe Dean (56 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 TFL, 3 QBHs, 1 pass defended, 3 forced fumbles)
CB Hezekiah Masses (20 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QBH, 3 INTs, 6 passes defended)
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-RAIDERS ON TV?
- TV Coverage: FOX
- Play-By-Play: Chris Myers
- Color Analyst: Jonathan Vilma
- Sideline Reporter: Megan Olivi
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-RAIDERS ON MOBILE?
NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.
HOW CAN I LISTEN TO RAMS-RAIDERS ON THE RADIO?
Local Radio coverage: ESPN 710 AM
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline Reporter: D'Marco Farr
SiriusXM Radio coverage:
- Channel 262 - NFL Play-by-Play
National Radio coverage: Sports USA
- Play-by-Play: Larry Kahn
- Color Analyst: Marvin Lewis
ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:
Domestic Markets:
- KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA
- KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA
- KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
- KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
- KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA
- KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV
- KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA
- KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA
- KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA
- KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI
International Markets:
- LiSTNR App - Australia
- W Radio - Mexico
Spanish Radio coverage: La Primera Radio, 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
La Primera Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
- KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA
PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM
Make predictions on what you think will happen this season at therams.com/pickem for a chance to win the following prizes.
Weekly prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets to a Future Rams home game
- 2nd Place – Player Signed Jersey
- 3rd Place – Player Signed Football
- 4th Place – Player Signed Mini Helmet
- 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit
Season-long prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2