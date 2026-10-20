Rams sign kicker Brandon McManus, place Poona Ford and Davante Adams on Injured Reserve

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – The Rams on Tuesday signed kicker Brandon McManus.

McManus replaces Blake Grupe, who Los Angeles placed on Injured Reserve on Monday after he tore his ACL in its loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

McManus, 35, most recently played for the Packers, making 44 of 51 field goal attempts (86.3%) and 62 of 63 extra point attempts in 25 games played across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The 2024 season was the best of his career statistically, making 20 of 21 (95%) field goal attempts – including 3 for 3 on attempts of 50 or more yards – and all 30 of his extra point attempts.

Prior to McManus' stint in Green Bay, he spent that 2023 season as the Jaguars' kicker. McManus spent his first nine NFL seasons (2014-23) with the Denver Broncos. he first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing by the Colts in 2013 as a member of their offseason roster that year. He was then on the Giants' 2014 offseason roster before they traded him to Denver later that summer.