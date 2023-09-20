Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup

Sep 20, 2023 at 02:25 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Bengals regular season game on Monday, Sept. 25.

MATCHUP

The Rams (1-1) are on the road in Week 3, taking on the Bengals (0-2) in a Super Bowl LVI rematch. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, September 25, 2023 is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN.

Sunday's game will mark the 15th all-time regular season meeting between the two teams, with Cincinnati leading the series 8-6. Los Angeles won the last regular season meeting 24-10 on October 27, 2019 at Wembley Stadium in London.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: ESPN
  • Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler
  • Color Analyst(s): Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick
  • Sideline Reporter: Laura Rutledge

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA
  • KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
  • KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

X (formerly known as Twitter): @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

Related Content

news

Rams agree to trade RB Cam Akers to Vikings

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade running back Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings. 
news

Rams DE Jonah Williams looks back on his long journey from practice squad to starter alongside Aaron Donald | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 103

Featured on episode 103 of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jonah Williams looks back on the long journey he has taken from the Rams practice squad to becoming a defensive starter alongside Aaron Donald. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 3 Monday Night Football Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

First Look: Rams head to Cincinnati for Monday Night Football showdown with Bengals in Week 3

An early preview of Monday night's Week 3 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
news

McVay: Joe Noteboom sustained "deep bruise" on shoulder vs. 49ers; injury not expected to impact availability for Week 3 at Bengals

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on offensive lineman Joe Noteboom coming out of Sunday's Week 2 game against the 49ers. 
news

Kyren Williams has second-straight, multi-touchdown game in Week 2

Rams running back Kyren Williams was a multi-purpose asset on offense in Week 2 against the 49ers en route to his second-consecutive game with multiple touchdowns. 
news

Puka Nacua reescribe varios récords de la NFL, pero los Rams se quedan cortos tras dar buena pelea a los 49ers | Resumen del partido

"Quedé muy satisfecho con muchas cosas", dice Sean McVay luego de un juego en el que la balanza se inclina en su contra por dos entregas de balón en la segunda mitad.
news

Puka Nacua appreciative of NFL rookie receiving records, but preferred it came in a win

For Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, team results supercede individual achievements.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 30-23 Week 2 loss to 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford following the Rams' 30-23 loss to the 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 30-23

Tight game through first three quarters sees 49ers pull away from Rams in the fourth in Week 2. 
news

Cam Akers and Zach Evans among Rams' inactives for Week 2 vs. 49ers

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Advertising