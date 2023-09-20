Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Bengals regular season game on Monday, Sept. 25.

MATCHUP

The Rams (1-1) are on the road in Week 3, taking on the Bengals (0-2) in a Super Bowl LVI rematch. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, September 25, 2023 is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN.

Sunday's game will mark the 15th all-time regular season meeting between the two teams, with Cincinnati leading the series 8-6. Los Angeles won the last regular season meeting 24-10 on October 27, 2019 at Wembley Stadium in London.

WATCH ON TV

TV Coverage: ESPN

ESPN Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler

Chris Fowler Color Analyst(s): Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick

Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick Sideline Reporter: Laura Rutledge

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

Play-by-Play: J.B. Long

J.B. Long Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew

Maurice Jones-Drew Sideline: D'Marco Farr

D'Marco Farr Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA

KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA

KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA

KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA

KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA

KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA

KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA

KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago

Troy Santiago Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA

KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA

KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE