Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 8 regular season matchup

Oct 25, 2023 at 11:43 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams-Cowboys game on Sunday, Oct. 29.

MATCHUP

The Rams (3-4) are on the road in Week 8 for a battle with the Cowboys (4-2) in Dallas. Kickoff on Sunday from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 37th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Dallas leading the series 39-38. The Cowboys won the last regular season meeting 22-10 on October 9, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

PIZZA! PIZZA! PREGAME PRESENTED BY LITTLE CAESARS

As part of your pregame ritual, make sure to order Little Caesars online at littlecaesars.com during Pizza!Pizza!® Pregame— 1 hour before or 3 hours after kickoff on Thursdays, Mondays, and all day Sunday. Fans can score perks and be entered to win a trip to Super Bowl LVIII! No purchase necessary. Visit Littlecaesars.com/NFL for rules.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: FOX
  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt
  • Color Analyst(s): Greg Olsen
  • Sideline Reporter(s): Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA
  • KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
  • KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

X (formerly known as Twitter): @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

Related Content

news

Rams hit the road for pivotal opportunity against the Cowboys | Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long discusses the importance of the Rams putting together a complete performance, highlights an epic quarterback showdown between Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford, and details how this Week 8 matchup can provide an immediate opportunity for redemption.
news

Steve Avila looking forward to Week 8 homecoming in Dallas

The Rams' Week 8 road game against the Cowboys represents a trip home for rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila. 
news

Lucas Havrisik embraces weather and opportunity in Los Angeles

Riverside native and new Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik gets his first chance on a 53-man roster after being signed by Los Angeles off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris, Chase Blackburn and Cooper Kupp preview Week 8 at Cowboys

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conferences as the team continues its preparation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. 
news

Rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila discusses his transition from college to the NFL and shares the story behind his first NFL TD spike | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 107

Los Angeles Rams rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila talks about his rookie season and journey to the NFL on the latest episode of Rams Revealed. 
news

Rams sign K Lucas Havrisik

The Los Angeles Rams have signed kicker Lucas Havrisik off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 8

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 8 regular season road game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Rams release K Brett Maher

The Los Angeles Rams have released kicker Brett Maher.
news

First Look: Rams travel to Dallas to take on Cowboys in Week 8

An early preview of Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. 
news

Los Rams desaprovechan nueva oportunidad - y otro juegazo de Puka Nacua - en dolorosa caída ante Pittsburgh; McVay señala mala ejecución | Resumen del partido

Tres patadas falladas por Brett Maher y un pase interceptado a Matthew Stafford inclinan la balanza en contra de Los Ángeles, que queda con marca de 3-4. 
news

Rams' run game remains productive despite loss to Steelers

Though the Rams were down their top two running backs against the Steelers, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Royce Freeman capably carried the load. 
Advertising