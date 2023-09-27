Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 4 regular season matchup

Sep 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Colts regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 1.

MATCHUP

The Rams (1-2) are on the road again in Week 4, taking on the Colts (2-1) in Indianapolis. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023 is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

Sunday's game will mark the 26th all-time regular season meeting between the two teams, with Indianapolis leading the series 23-20-2. The Colts won the last regular season meeting 27-24 on September 19, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: FOX
  • Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert
  • Color Analyst(s): Jonathan Vilma
  • Sideline Reporter: Shannon Spake

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA
  • KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
  • KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

X (formerly known as Twitter): @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

Related Content

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 4

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 4 road game against the Indianapolis Colts. 
news

First Look: Rams return to Midwest in Week 4 for matchup with Colts 

An early preview of Sunday's Week 4 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

El ataque de los Rams no capitaliza sus oportunidades en la primera mitad y los Bengals dominan en la segunda para llevarse el triunfo | Resumen del partido

Ineficiencia en zona roja, mala protección de la línea ofensiva y un poco de mala suerte con los árbitros sentencian a Los Ángeles en Monday Night Football
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 19-16 Week 3 loss to Bengals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's loss to the Bengals on Monday Night Football. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Bengals 19-16 on Monday Night Football

After teams trade field goals in first half, Bengals gain enough separation in second half to withstand late Rams touchdown and come away with victory.  
news

Zach Evans and Earnest Brown IV among Rams' inactives for Week 3 at Bengals

A look at the inactives for Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Week 3. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 3. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Bengals in Week 3: Limiting dynamic receivers and getting run game going among priorities

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 3 Monday Night Football game against the Bengals in Cincinnati, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Bengals in Week 3

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Monday night's Week 3 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Injury Report 9/23: Puka Nacua questionable but expected to play against Bengals in Week 3

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. 
news

Saturday notebook: What running back rotation behind Kyren Williams will look like in Week 3 against Bengals; McVay says Stetson Bennett 'doing really well'

Rounding up some of the news and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Saturday press conference as the team gets closer to wrapping up its preparation for Monday Night Football against the Bengals. 
Advertising