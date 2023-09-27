Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 4 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Colts regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 1.

MATCHUP

The Rams (1-2) are on the road again in Week 4, taking on the Colts (2-1) in Indianapolis. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023 is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

Sunday's game will mark the 26th all-time regular season meeting between the two teams, with Indianapolis leading the series 23-20-2. The Colts won the last regular season meeting 27-24 on September 19, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

WATCH ON TV

TV Coverage: FOX

FOX Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert

Kenny Albert Color Analyst(s): Jonathan Vilma

Jonathan Vilma Sideline Reporter: Shannon Spake

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

Play-by-Play: J.B. Long

J.B. Long Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew

Maurice Jones-Drew Sideline: D'Marco Farr

D'Marco Farr Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA

KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA

KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA

KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA

KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA

KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA

KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA

KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago

Troy Santiago Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA

KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA

KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE