Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts: How to watch, listen and live stream

RAMS DIGITAL LOTERIA PRESENTED BY TOYOTA

Loteria is a traditional Mexican card game similar to Bingo, except the game is played with a deck of cards featuring cultural iconography instead of numbered balls. This season, the Rams are bringing their own branded Loteria to gameday! Digital Loteria will be played during all Rams home games – go to www.ramsloteria.com on your phone or tablet, pick a playing card, tune in to the Rams game, and mark each action card once it happens during the game for the chance to win great prizes such as autographed items and Rams gear. Each game will begin at kickoff, but you can register to play at any time here.

WATCH ON TV

TV Coverage: FOX

FOX Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert

Kenny Albert Color Analyst: Jonathan Vilma

Jonathan Vilma Sideline reporter: Lindsay Czarniak

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. App users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE TV

Remember that you can watch Rams games LIVE on YouTube TV! Collect and record our games with just a tap and, with unlimited DVR space, you'll be well on your way to building out a dream sports Library. Or, if you're late for kickoff, you can catch up to the live action with the highlights you missed in the Key Plays feature. YouTube TV provides 85+ channels of live TV as well as a Sports Plus add-on to see you through the season, to learn more go to https://tv.youtube.com. Terms Apply.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

Play-by-Play: J.B. Long

J.B. Long Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew

Maurice Jones-Drew Sideline: D'Marco Farr

D'Marco Farr Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA

KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA

KTIE/590 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA

KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA

KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago

Troy Santiago Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA

KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA

KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA

KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA

KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA