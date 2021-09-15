Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts: How to watch, listen and live stream

Sep 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Colts regular season game on Sept. 19.

MATCHUP

The Rams (1-0) head to Indianapolis to face the Colts (0-1) on Sunday for their first road game of the 2021 season. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on September 19, 2021 is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 45th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Indianapolis leading the series 23-19-2. The Rams won the last meeting 46-9 on September 10, 2017 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, in what was Sean McVay's regular season debut as head coach of the Rams.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM PRESENTED BY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO

Rams Pick'em is back for the 2021-22 season! Predict the action during the Raiders at Rams preseason game to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem. This year more fans will have a chance to take home prizes. The top 20 fans each week will score Rams prizing that includes:

  • Two Single-Game Tickets to future Rams Game (1st Place)
  • Autographed Football (2nd Place)
  • SoFi Stadium Tour for Two People (3rd Place)
  • Autographed Mini Helmet (4th Place)
  • $150 Rams Fan Shop Gift Card (5th Place)
  • $100 Rams Fan Shop Gift Card (6th Place)
  • $75 Rams Fan Shop Gift Card (7th Place)
  • $50 Rams Fan Shop Gift Card (8th-10th Place)
  • 30% off Rams Fan Shop discount (11th - 20th Place)

Fans will also get to compete against Rams Broadcaster J.B. Long every week as a part of our new "Beat the Expert" Competition. For more information on how to play Rams Pick'em, click here.

RAMS DIGITAL LOTERIA PRESENTED BY TOYOTA

Loteria is a traditional Mexican card game similar to Bingo, except the game is played with a deck of cards featuring cultural iconography instead of numbered balls. This season, the Rams are bringing their own branded Loteria to gameday! Digital Loteria will be played during all Rams home games – go to www.ramsloteria.com on your phone or tablet, pick a playing card, tune in to the Rams game, and mark each action card once it happens during the game for the chance to win great prizes such as autographed items and Rams gear. Each game will begin at kickoff, but you can register to play at any time here.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: FOX
  • Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert
  • Color Analyst: Jonathan Vilma
  • Sideline reporter: Lindsay Czarniak

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. App users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE TV

Remember that you can watch Rams games LIVE on YouTube TV! Collect and record our games with just a tap and, with unlimited DVR space, you'll be well on your way to building out a dream sports Library. Or, if you're late for kickoff, you can catch up to the live action with the highlights you missed in the Key Plays feature. YouTube TV provides 85+ channels of live TV as well as a Sports Plus add-on to see you through the season, to learn more go to https://tv.youtube.com. Terms Apply.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
  • KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

Twitter: @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

