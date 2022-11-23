Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, listen and live stream

Nov 23, 2022 at 09:22 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Chiefs Week 12 regular season game on Sunday, Nov. 27.

MATCHUP

The Rams (3-7) have one last road game in November before back-to-back home games in December, heading to Kansas City this week to take on the Chiefs (8-2). Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 27, 2022 is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Sunday's game will mark the 13th all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Chiefs leading the series 7-5. The Rams won the last meeting 54-41 on November 19, 2018 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM

Predict the action during the Rams-Chiefs game to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem/play!

Weekly prizes include:

  • 1st place - 2 tickets to a future Rams game
  • 2nd place - Autographed football
  • 3rd place - $150 Gift Card to the Rams Fan Shop
  • 4th place - NFL+ subscription for the 2022 season
  • 5th place - $75 gift card to the Rams Fan Shop

Season-long prizes include:

  • 1st place - Private suite for a Rams preseason game
  • 2nd Place - Pair of season tickets for 2023 season
  • 3rd place - 2 club seats with all-inclusive food and beverage to a future Rams game

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: FOX
  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt
  • Color Analyst: Greg Olsen
  • Sideline reporters: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM - Riverside, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
  • KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

Twitter: @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

Advertising