Los Angeles Rams launch Scouting Apprenticeship Program

The Los Angeles Rams are kicking off the inaugural Scouting Apprenticeship program for 10 deserving minority and female candidates to strengthen their pursuit of a career in scouting. The program will engage participants in experiential training, one-on-one mentorship and networking opportunities through virtual summits and touchpoints beginning in August through the 2021 NFL Draft in April.

Throughout the year, the scouting apprentices will work with Rams advisors and football operations personnel to expand their scouting skills and experiences, gain insight into the scouting profession and be active participants in the team's scouting processes.

"Our vision with this apprenticeship is to provide access and opportunity to many talented, aspiring, minority scouts and player evaluators," said Los Angeles Rams General Manager LES SNEAD. "We have to be intentional in identifying, developing and advising these young men and women and offer hands-on experience and mentorship from scouts and personnel professionals at the highest level of sports. It is imperative for us to spend the necessary time to build a successful, ongoing program that will widen the pool of candidates to be the personnel leaders of tomorrow."

Rams football operations personnel who will serve as advisors during the program include: Senior Scouting Executive BRIAN XANDERS, Director of Pro Scouting RAY AGNEW, Director of Scouting Strategy JAMES GLADSTONE, Director of College Scouting BRAD HOLMES, Director of Draft Management JW JORDAN, Assistant Director of College Scouting TED MONAGO, Senior Scouting Advisor TAYLOR MORTON, National Scout MARTY BARRETT and Scouting Consultant RAY FARMER.

The Rams utilized the NFL's programming pipeline to identify candidates for the apprenticeship. As part of the selection process, each candidate participated in virtual interviews with Rams football operations personnel in June.

Candidates who have been selected to participate in the Rams' Scouting Apprenticeship include: Former General Manager of the Philadelphia Soul BEAU BELL, Pro Camps' Operations Coordinator JORDAN BROWN, Director of Compliance for Winston-Salem State University JAMES BULLOCK, Brown University Assistant Coach WILLIE EDWARDS, University of Maryland's Director of On-Campus Recruiting MECHELLE GEETER, Mastery Charter Defensive Line Coach MICKEY GRACE, Lakewood High School Head Coach CORY MOORE, Michigan State student of Osteopathic Medicine AJ PEARSON, Memphis University Recruiting Analyst SHERMAN WILSON, and Senior Bowl Scout MICHAEL YOUNG.