Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams are on the clock at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House

Apr 19, 2021 at 07:00 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 19, 2021 – For the first time, the Los Angeles Rams will operate their draft out of the Rocket Mortgage Draft House, a 9,000 square foot home in Malibu, CA. In addition, the Rocket Mortgage Draft House will be opened to the public through a sweepstakes with one lucky winner and three guests enjoying a three-day, two-night stay at the beautiful home.

To kick off a year that will culminate with the Super Bowl returning to Los Angeles for the first time in nearly 30 years, the Rams are putting a distinctly LA spin on the Draft. In partnership with Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender, the Rams have converted a luxury home into a unique location to serve as General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay's Draft headquarters April 29 – May 1, as well as host other team business throughout the month of May. The Rams will be the only NFL team to make their selections away from their team headquarters.

"To complement the bold leadership of Les and Coach McVay, we continue to push the envelope in how we operate and collaborate with our partners," said Lexi VonderLieth, Rams Vice President of Partnership Marketing."We are thrilled to work with Rocket Mortgage to build this stunning and first-of-its-kind Draft headquarters and set the foundation for drafting a little differently for years to come."

The Rams will produce live Draft coverage from the Rocket Mortgage Draft House, including up-to-date content about each of the team's selections and live shows. In addition, the Rams' "Inside the Draft presented by Rocket Mortgage" series will provide a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into building a championship roster. 

"There is a simple philosophy when it comes to working with our partners, 'First. Best. Only.' We love to build fun, engaging activations that have never been done before – like what we are doing here with the Rams," said Casey Hurbis, Rocket Mortgage Chief Marketing Officer. "The Rocket Mortgage Draft House creates a relaxing atmosphere for the Rams to make their selections in the draft, while also providing four lucky fans an opportunity to participate in a unique experience of their own."

The Rams and Rocket Mortgage are launching a sweepstakes for a lucky fan and three guests to stay in the Rocket Mortgage Draft House for a weekend from May 14-16. The winner and their friends will enjoy all the amenities of the Rocket Mortgage Draft House. The state-of-the-art complex is complete with a massive top-of-the-line TV, a fridge stocked with tons of drinks and snacks and an infinity pool with beautiful ocean views. The sweepstakes will run through Monday, May 3 on www.therams.com/rocketmortgagedrafthouse.  

Following the Draft, the Rocket Mortgage Draft House will host exclusive experiences and provide a backdrop for original content for the Rams and their partners. 

All three days of the 2021 NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC, including two nights of primetime coverage on Thursday and Friday.

Photos of the Rocket Mortgage Draft House can be found here (photo credit: Los Angeles Rams).

Related Content

news

Investing in their futures: Edwards, Demby, Kiser compete in SpeedBuild business combine, discover promising business opportunity

Offensive linemen David Edwards and Jamil Demby and linebacker Micah Kiser gained valuable experience last week by competing in BLVCKOPS' SpeedBuild business combine. 
news

Rams Director of Sports Science Tyler Williams named PFATS NFC Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year

The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society on Wednesday announced Rams Director of Sports Science Tyler Williams as the NFC recipient of its annual Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year Award.
news

Rams announce end-of-year team awards for 2020 season

Four players received team honors on Friday. 
news

John Johnson III is Rams' nominee for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Rams have selected safety John Johnson III as their nominee for this year's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
news

Gabriel, Harris, Warner to be inducted into National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame

Rams legends Roman Gabriel, James "Shack" Harris and Kurt Warner are headed to the National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame.
news

Andrew and Melissa Whitworth share family's experience with COVID-19

The Whitworths explain how COVID-19 impacted their family and what they hope people learn from their experience. 
news

Rams players' Madden NFL 21 ratings revealed 

A look at the initial ratings Madden NFL 21 gave to Rams players.
news

Black College Football... The Road to Equality aims to highlight impact on civil rights, raise funds for HBCUs 

Now more than ever, the Black College Football Hall of Fame continues to serve as an important educational vehicle for the public. And it needs fans' support.
news

Rams legend Kurt Warner hopes movie about life and career will continue to "inspire and impact people"

Having already published a memoir about his journey, former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner will get another opportunity to continuing inspiring others through "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story."
news

Rams update facilities to adapt to COVID-19 protocols 

Here's how the Los Angeles Rams are adapting their facilities to adhere to NFL and public health guidelines. 
news

Rams WR Robert Woods and QB Jared Goff: Time to speak up and take action

In wake of heightened awareness of racial injustice from the killing of George Floyd, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback Jared Goff say now is the time to act on making change. 
Advertising