Los Angeles Rams are on the clock at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House

LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 19, 2021 – For the first time, the Los Angeles Rams will operate their draft out of the Rocket Mortgage Draft House, a 9,000 square foot home in Malibu, CA. In addition, the Rocket Mortgage Draft House will be opened to the public through a sweepstakes with one lucky winner and three guests enjoying a three-day, two-night stay at the beautiful home.

To kick off a year that will culminate with the Super Bowl returning to Los Angeles for the first time in nearly 30 years, the Rams are putting a distinctly LA spin on the Draft. In partnership with Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender, the Rams have converted a luxury home into a unique location to serve as General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay's Draft headquarters April 29 – May 1, as well as host other team business throughout the month of May. The Rams will be the only NFL team to make their selections away from their team headquarters.

"To complement the bold leadership of Les and Coach McVay, we continue to push the envelope in how we operate and collaborate with our partners," said Lexi VonderLieth, Rams Vice President of Partnership Marketing."We are thrilled to work with Rocket Mortgage to build this stunning and first-of-its-kind Draft headquarters and set the foundation for drafting a little differently for years to come."

The Rams will produce live Draft coverage from the Rocket Mortgage Draft House, including up-to-date content about each of the team's selections and live shows. In addition, the Rams' "Inside the Draft presented by Rocket Mortgage" series will provide a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into building a championship roster.

"There is a simple philosophy when it comes to working with our partners, 'First. Best. Only.' We love to build fun, engaging activations that have never been done before – like what we are doing here with the Rams," said Casey Hurbis, Rocket Mortgage Chief Marketing Officer. "The Rocket Mortgage Draft House creates a relaxing atmosphere for the Rams to make their selections in the draft, while also providing four lucky fans an opportunity to participate in a unique experience of their own."

The Rams and Rocket Mortgage are launching a sweepstakes for a lucky fan and three guests to stay in the Rocket Mortgage Draft House for a weekend from May 14-16. The winner and their friends will enjoy all the amenities of the Rocket Mortgage Draft House. The state-of-the-art complex is complete with a massive top-of-the-line TV, a fridge stocked with tons of drinks and snacks and an infinity pool with beautiful ocean views. The sweepstakes will run through Monday, May 3 on www.therams.com/rocketmortgagedrafthouse.

Following the Draft, the Rocket Mortgage Draft House will host exclusive experiences and provide a backdrop for original content for the Rams and their partners.

All three days of the 2021 NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC, including two nights of primetime coverage on Thursday and Friday.