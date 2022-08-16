Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams to host Kickoff for Charity brunch

Aug 16, 2022 at 04:11 PM
TheRams.com

While the Los Angeles Rams are gearing up to play their final preseason matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team will break to host its annual Kickoff for Charity event, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union on Tuesday, August 23 at 10:30 a.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Los Angeles community through the Rams Foundation.

Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff, head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead and the entire 2022 Los Angeles Rams roster will be in attendance. This unique event allows partners and fans to sit at tables alongside Rams players. In addition to receiving a preview of the 2022 season directly from McVay, attendees will have the opportunity to bid on unique auction items.

The Los Angeles Rams Foundation aims to inspire change with a focus on providing access and opportunity, driving equity and fighting for equality for all Angelenos. Through a variety of charitable partnerships and initiatives, the Rams work to address issues of poverty including education inequities, housing and food insecurities, community-police relations, youth justice and mentorship.

For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

