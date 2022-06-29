Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams announce Training Camp schedule at UC Irvine

Jun 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM

The Los Angeles Rams will host their 2022 Training Camp, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, at the University of California, Irvine from July 29– August 10. The team will host 11 practices that will be free and open to the general public. Fans can register to attend open Training Camp practices at therams.com/trainingcamp.

Table inside Article
DaysDatesGates OpenWalk-Thru/Practice StartPractice Ends
FridayJuly 29th11:00 a.m.12:30 p.m.3:00 p.m.
SaturdayJuly 30th11:00 a.m.12:30 p.m.3:00 p.m.
SundayJuly 31st11:00 a.m.12:30 p.m.2:00 p.m.
MondayAugust 1st11:30 a.m.12:30 p.m.3:00 p.m.
WednesdayAugust 3rd11:30 a.m.12:30 p.m.3:00 p.m.
ThursdayAugust 4th11:30 a.m.12:30 p.m.3:00 p.m.
FridayAugust 5th11:00 a.m.12:30 p.m.2:00 p.m.
SaturdayAugust 6th11:00 a.m.12:30 p.m.3:00 p.m.
MondayAugust 8th11:30 a.m.12:30 p.m.3:00 p.m.
TuesdayAugust 9th11:30 a.m.12:30 p.m.3:00 p.m.
WednesdayAugust 1011:30 a.m.12:30 p.m.2:00 p.m.

(Please Note: All Training Camp practice times are subject to change.)

Coaches will report to Training Camp on Friday, July 22 and players will report the following day on Saturday, July 23 at the VEA Newport Beach Marriott Resort & Spa.

The team will host four practices that are closed to the public but open to media from Sunday, July 24 to Wednesday, July 27th at 12:30 p.m. PT. No practices will be held at UC Irvine on Thursday (July 28), Tuesday (August 2) and Sunday (August 7). The Rams will conclude Training Camp following practice on Wednesday, August 10th.

Practice times listed above include 30-minute stretch and special teams sessions prior to each practice start time and each practice will begin with a walk-thru period. Weekly media schedules will be provided days leading up to Training Camp and information about Training Camp theme days and giveaways will be announced at a later date.

