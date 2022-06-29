Los Angeles Rams announce Training Camp schedule at UC Irvine

The Los Angeles Rams will host their 2022 Training Camp, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, at the University of California, Irvine from July 29– August 10. The team will host 11 practices that will be free and open to the general public. Fans can register to attend open Training Camp practices at therams.com/trainingcamp.
|Days
|Dates
|Gates Open
|Walk-Thru/Practice Start
|Practice Ends
|Friday
|July 29th
|11:00 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|July 30th
|11:00 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|Sunday
|July 31st
|11:00 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|2:00 p.m.
|Monday
|August 1st
|11:30 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|Wednesday
|August 3rd
|11:30 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|Thursday
|August 4th
|11:30 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|Friday
|August 5th
|11:00 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|2:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|August 6th
|11:00 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|Monday
|August 8th
|11:30 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|Tuesday
|August 9th
|11:30 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|Wednesday
|August 10
|11:30 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|2:00 p.m.
(Please Note: All Training Camp practice times are subject to change.)
Coaches will report to Training Camp on Friday, July 22 and players will report the following day on Saturday, July 23 at the VEA Newport Beach Marriott Resort & Spa.
The team will host four practices that are closed to the public but open to media from Sunday, July 24 to Wednesday, July 27th at 12:30 p.m. PT. No practices will be held at UC Irvine on Thursday (July 28), Tuesday (August 2) and Sunday (August 7). The Rams will conclude Training Camp following practice on Wednesday, August 10th.
Practice times listed above include 30-minute stretch and special teams sessions prior to each practice start time and each practice will begin with a walk-thru period. Weekly media schedules will be provided days leading up to Training Camp and information about Training Camp theme days and giveaways will be announced at a later date.