Los Angeles Rams announce Training Camp schedule at UC Irvine

Coaches will report to Training Camp on Friday, July 22 and players will report the following day on Saturday, July 23 at the VEA Newport Beach Marriott Resort & Spa.

The team will host four practices that are closed to the public but open to media from Sunday, July 24 to Wednesday, July 27th at 12:30 p.m. PT. No practices will be held at UC Irvine on Thursday (July 28), Tuesday (August 2) and Sunday (August 7). The Rams will conclude Training Camp following practice on Wednesday, August 10th.