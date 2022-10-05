Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host seventh annual Taste of the Rams on Monday, October 10

In partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Los Angeles Rams will host the seventh annual Taste of the Rams event, presented by Don Lee Farms and Bank of America, to fight hunger and raise funds to provide meals for Angelenos battling food insecurity.
Rams receiver and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp will serve as the Rams Honorary Chair for the third consecutive year and NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano will emcee the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy samples of LA's finest food from our city's award-winning chefs, while mingling, taking photos and getting autographs from some of their favorite Rams rookies including receiver Lance McCutcheon, linebackers Brayden Thomas and Keir Thomas, offensive tackle AJ Arcuri, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, and defensive backs TJ Carter, Derion Kendrick, Cobie Durant and Russ Yeast.
Los Angeles' top chefs in attendance will include Mary Sue Milliken of Border Grill, Susan Feniger of Border Grill, Steve Samson of Rossoblu & Superfine Pizza, Deau Arpapornnopparat of Holy Basil, Jason Beberman of Guerrilla Tacos, Josiah Citrin of Charcoal, Jeffrey Hayden of Love and Salt, Ei Hiroyoshi of Hamasaku, Jackson Kalb of Jame Enoteca, Nelson Overton of Cork & Batter and Yoya Takahashi of Kodo & Champion's Curry.
Since the event started seven years ago, Taste of the Rams has raised roughly a million dollars for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in support of their mission to combat hunger in LA County. Every dollar donated to the Food Bank provides four meals to our neighbors in need.
This year's Tatse of the Rams event will take place at SoFi Stadium on Monday, Oct.10 from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. PT. To purchase tickets, visit LAFoodBank.org/rams.