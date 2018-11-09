Marcus Peters Moving Forward after Last Week's Performance

While Peters appreciated Phillips sentiment, he didn't allow that to excuse a failure in execution.

"That's why I love him being my coach. We all can be — we can be critical of what we can get exactly done. And, like I say, I'm just gonna put it on me regardless, because regardless of what coach calls, we've got to go out there and make plays. And we just didn't — I didn't execute, really. You know? So, you just move on to next play, next week," Peters said.

Part of the reason Peters has been so bluntly critical of himself over the last few weeks is because of his own high standards.

"When you perform in this league as much as I did, and you come in and you're one of those players who makes those plays, and you're used to making those plays and those plays aren't coming — it kind of frustrates you," Peters said. "But, when you've got a defense and an offense as talented as this, it's just all about finding your groove, and finding where you fit in at through everything. And you just go make your plays when they come."

This week, the plays will likely be tough to come by based on the way Seattle has operated offensively over the last handful of weeks. The Seahawks have recorded at least 150 yards rushing in each of their last five games. And With that, quarterback Russell Wilson's passing attempts have gone down to level unseen since Wilson's rookie year.

Back in 2012, Wilson averaged 24.5 attempts per game. Over the last five games, Wilson's averaged 25.2 passes — and that's factoring in 39 passing attempts from last week's loss to the Chargers.

Nevertheless, Peters knows how well Wilson can make plays whenever he drops back to pass.