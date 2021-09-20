Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection helps Rams move to 2-0

INDIANAPOLIS – The chemistry was on display in Week 1, then reprised itself in Week 2.

Rams quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ was once again in sync with wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿, this time throughout Sunday's 27-24 win over the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Of Stafford's 19 completions in Sunday's victory, nine – or 47.3 percent – went to Kupp, who also commanded the most targets of any Rams receiver with 11. In other words, he was targeted on 36.7 percent of Stafford's pass attempts by the end of the game.

Kupp also caught both of Stafford's touchdown passes, finishing with 163 receiving yards overall – his second-highest, single-game total in his career behind the 220 yards he had against he Bengals in London in 2019.

"A lot of it really was really just the playcalls we were getting in, with things the defense was giving us," Kupp said. "Matthew kind of taking what the defense was giving him, but also in some cases I thought he did a good job being able to feel that he had an easier path somewhere else, but being able to move some people and hang on some stuff and know we have some good stuff down the field too."

Stafford completed his first two passes to Kupp, the first going for 16 yards and the second for 10 and his first touchdown of the game on the Rams' first offensive series. In the third quarter, Stafford completed a screen pass to Kupp, who then ran 43 yards to put the Rams in Colts territory and set up an eventual 2-yard touchdown run by running back Darrell Henderson Jr. to cap off the drive.

And when the Rams needed a response after a special teams miscue led to the Colts recovering a Rams fumble in the endzone for a touchdown, Stafford found Kupp for a 44-yard completion and 10-yard completion on back-to-back plays on the ensuing series to help the Rams regain the lead 24-21.

"He's a really talented player, he understands the game really well," Stafford said. "I think it's probably just more a testament to him, than anything. I think he's one of those guys that's about as overlooked as anybody in the league. ... He's a really talented player and I'm just happy I get to work with him."

Collectively, Kupp has been targeted a team-high 21 times on 56 Stafford pass attempts through the first two weeks of the season, hauling in three of Stafford's five touchdown passes so far. He also leads the team in receptions (16) and receiving yards (271) after the first two games of the Stafford era.