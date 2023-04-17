Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Matthew Stafford, Ernest Jones, Marquise Copeland and Cam Akers talk start of 2023 offseason program

Apr 17, 2023 at 02:57 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams officially started their offseason program on Monday, with quarterback Matthew Stafford, linebacker Ernest Jones, defensive lineman Marquise Copeland and running back Cam Akers all holding press conferences with local media.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"I'm not 25, but I definitely feel good." – Stafford

  • Stafford is at full strength as the Rams begin their offseason program.
  • He's looking forward to a more normal OTAs this year after not throwing at all during last year's.

"I want to just make sure that when I'm leading this defense, that I am the voice of this defense." – Jones

  • Jones is committed to being a vocal leader for the Rams' defense in 2023.
  • "One thing I know about this group is we're hungry," Jones said.

"I was actually just thinking about that the other day. Coming in as an undrafted free agent, I was in the back of the line. Now I'm one of the ones in the front of the line." – Copeland

  • It was fitting perspective for Copeland to share after being re-signed by the Rams and poised to potentially start for them this upcoming season.
  • "It's just great to be here," Copeland said. "It's great to be around the guys again. Great to be around my coach again."

"You got to come in and do it every day." – Akers

  • For Akers, being a lead running back means a consistent approach of coming in the same way every day – whether it be the training room or meetings or another space.
  • Akers said he's had great examples to look at in current wide receiver Cooper Kupp and former linebacker Bobby Wagner.

