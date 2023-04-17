From the Podium: Matthew Stafford, Ernest Jones, Marquise Copeland and Cam Akers talk start of 2023 offseason program

"I was actually just thinking about that the other day. Coming in as an undrafted free agent, I was in the back of the line. Now I'm one of the ones in the front of the line." – Copeland

It was fitting perspective for Copeland to share after being re-signed by the Rams and poised to potentially start for them this upcoming season.

"It's just great to be here," Copeland said. "It's great to be around the guys again. Great to be around my coach again."