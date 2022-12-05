Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Matthew Stafford has spinal cord contusion, "good chance" he's done for 2022 season

Dec 04, 2022 at 06:29 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Sunday announced quarterback Matthew Stafford has a spinal cord contusion.

"There's a good chance that that's probably the case," McVay said, when asked after the Rams' 27-23 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday if Stafford is done for the season.

Though Stafford cleared concussion protocol on Friday morning, he was still placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday and did not play due to a neck injury which was sustained against the Saints in Week 11 and has kept him sidelined since then.

Prior to that injury and entering the concussion protocol a second time, Stafford had completed 206 of 303 pass attempts for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions in nine starts.

With Stafford out, John Wolford got the start against the Seahawks, completing 14 of 26 pass attempts for 178 yards with two interceptions.

