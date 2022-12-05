McVay: Matthew Stafford has spinal cord contusion, "good chance" he's done for 2022 season

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Sunday announced quarterback Matthew Stafford has a spinal cord contusion.

"There's a good chance that that's probably the case," McVay said, when asked after the Rams' 27-23 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday if Stafford is done for the season.

Though Stafford cleared concussion protocol on Friday morning, he was still placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday and did not play due to a neck injury which was sustained against the Saints in Week 11 and has kept him sidelined since then.

Prior to that injury and entering the concussion protocol a second time, Stafford had completed 206 of 303 pass attempts for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions in nine starts.