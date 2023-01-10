Matthew Stafford "really confident" he'll be "ready to go" in 2023, reiterates he won't be retiring

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Matthew Stafford has made it clear, again: He is not retiring.

The Rams quarterback expects to have a healthy 2023 offseason and is looking forward to getting back to work.

"Feel the same way," Stafford said, when asked where he was at with that conversation. "I'm heading into the offseason, got a chance to be pretty darn healthy and continue to try to get to feeling as good as I can feel, and then get ready to go again next year."

Concussion protocol and a spinal cord contusion limited Stafford to just nine games (all starts) in 2023, as he completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was placed in the concussion protocol three days after the Rams' Week 9 game against the Buccaneers, then cleared protocol in Week 11 ahead of the Rams' road game against the Saints that week. However, he got hurt again in New Orleans, re-entering the concussion protocol and also suffering that spinal cord contusion that landed him on Injured Reserve.

Asked if the thought of retirement ever crossed his mind amid everything he dealt with during the 2022 season, Stafford said, "no, not really."

"I got a family, I got kids, I got a wife that are obviously very, very important to me," Stafford said. "So it's conversations, but feel really confident that I'll be good to go next year, be ready to go and got full support from them, which is what matters for me."

Going into this spring's Organized Team Activities (OTAs) healthy will be "nice," Stafford said.