Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Matthew Stafford "really confident" he'll be "ready to go" in 2023, reiterates he won't be retiring

Jan 09, 2023 at 04:29 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Matthew Stafford has made it clear, again: He is not retiring.

The Rams quarterback expects to have a healthy 2023 offseason and is looking forward to getting back to work.

"Feel the same way," Stafford said, when asked where he was at with that conversation. "I'm heading into the offseason, got a chance to be pretty darn healthy and continue to try to get to feeling as good as I can feel, and then get ready to go again next year."

Concussion protocol and a spinal cord contusion limited Stafford to just nine games (all starts) in 2023, as he completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was placed in the concussion protocol three days after the Rams' Week 9 game against the Buccaneers, then cleared protocol in Week 11 ahead of the Rams' road game against the Saints that week. However, he got hurt again in New Orleans, re-entering the concussion protocol and also suffering that spinal cord contusion that landed him on Injured Reserve.

Asked if the thought of retirement ever crossed his mind amid everything he dealt with during the 2022 season, Stafford said, "no, not really."

"I got a family, I got kids, I got a wife that are obviously very, very important to me," Stafford said. "So it's conversations, but feel really confident that I'll be good to go next year, be ready to go and got full support from them, which is what matters for me."

Going into this spring's Organized Team Activities (OTAs) healthy will be "nice," Stafford said.

"I had obviously the thumb a couple years ago, and then elbow stuff that I wasn't able to really participate in a whole lot of stuff when it comes to throwing the football for a long time," Stafford said. "So to be able to do that at a way more regular pace, which is exciting for me as a player, that's what I want to do. I want to be out there, I want to be able to throw and be a part of the team and do all that kind of stuff, so that's exciting for me."

Related Content

news

Sean McVay will take time to evaluate future with Rams, no timeline for decision

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses where things stand as he evaluates his future heading into the 2023 offseason.

news

Rams sign nine players to reserve/future contracts

The Los Angeles Rams begin the 2023 offseason signing nine players to Reserve/Future contracts.

news

Los Rams despiden su temporada con bravura, pero se quedan cortos ante los Seahawks

En el retorno de Bobby Wagner a Seattle, los Rams de Los Ángeles dieron buena pelea, pero les faltó más ofensiva contra los Seahawks.

news

Rams' 2023 opponents finalized

A look at the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, presented by Hilton.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Bobby Wagner and Quentin Lake react to Rams' 19-16 overtime loss to Seahawks in Week 18

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quentin Lake following the team's road loss to the Seahawks in its 2022 season finale.

news

Rams' 2023 home opponents set - here's a preview

Here's who the Los Angeles Rams are slated to face at home at SoFi Stadium in 2023.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Seahawks 19-16 in overtime

Despite big performances by defensive back Jalen Ramsey, Matt Gay and running back Cam Akers, the Rams dropped their 2022 season finale to the Seahawks in overtime in Seattle.

news

Brian Allen, Travin Howard and Aaron Donald among Rams' inactives for Week 18 at Seahawks

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 18 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Seahawks in Week 18

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 18 road game against the Seattle Seahawks, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

"Ellos lo adoran": Bobby Wagner regresa a Seattle y los Rams le deben un triunfo especial a su jugador más valioso de esta temporada

La campaña 2022 de los Rams de Los Ángeles llega a su final, pero el partido de este domingo contra los Seahawks de Seattle no estará vacío de emociones y alta intensidad

news

Injury Report 1/6: Nick Scott, Aaron Donald, Brian Allen and Ben Skowronek ruled out for Week 18 at Seahawks

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 18 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Advertising