Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Matthew Stafford treating NFC Championship week like a normal week

Jan 26, 2022 at 07:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In a postseason of firsts, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿'s approach remains unchanged.

That includes for NFC Championship week this week.

"Obviously excited about the opportunity," Stafford said during a video conference Wednesday. "Going about it kind of as a normal week. It's the first normal week we've had a little bit, obviously, playing the first playoff game on a Monday, the second one on a short week. So this one just feels like a normal week during the season, obviously a lot at stake. We know that. Playing a really good opponent that's playing as good of football as anybody in the NFL right now. So it'll be a big challenge for us, but we're excited about the opportunity."

Seeing how the first two playoff games have gone, it's hard to argue with a different mindset being necessary.

Heading into Sunday's NFC Championship game against the 49ers, Stafford has completed 41 of 55 pass attempts for 568 yards and four touchdowns. He's coming off a Divisional Round performance that included three total touchdowns, 28 of 38 passing for 366 yards, and leading his 43rd game-winning of his 13-year career.

"In terms of his confidence, in terms of his preparation, nothing's changed," Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp said during a video conference Wednesday. "He believes in himself, he believes in the player that he is and the people that we have on this team. That mindset's never really changed, and I think that's a great quality to have as a quarterback. Through the highs and the lows, having a continual belief in yourself and the people around you. He embodies that."

Kupp said Stafford has gotten better in the Rams offense as the season has progressed, and that the even-keeled demeanor he carries himself with has served them well. It will be important on Sunday against a 49ers pass rush that has consistently pressured the quarterback through each of its first two playoff games as well and tied with the Dolphins for the fifth-most sacks in the regular season with 48.

"There aren't a ton of varied looks," Stafford said. "They do a great job stunting their defensive line and moving guys after the snap. But as far as what you see as the quarterback before the snap, there are some intricacies, but a lot of it is pretty straightforward. They are going to let their guys go out there and play fast. That's their M-O. Their guys attack up front. They attack on the back end. (They) do a great job against the run and have done a great job this season keeping the pass game in front of them as well. So it's about execution for us, guys doing the right thing play in and play out, and when we're getting the opportunities to hit big plays, we have to hit them."

There's been plenty of celebrating throughout this postseason journey, but the job is not finished. Stafford remains focused on the task at hand.

"Yeah, I have that. Buddies saying good luck and all that kind of stuff," Stafford said. "But when I'm in between these walls, all I care about is what we're trying to do and what we're trying to achieve. So, in that respect it is a normal week for me. I am just trying to go about my business, prepare to play at a high level, and help our team win."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Von Miller look ahead to NFC Championship vs. 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Von Miller's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for the NFC Championship game against the 49ers. 
news

Cooper Kupp named 2021 PFWA Offensive Player of the Year

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the Pro Football Writers of America's Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season. 
news

"It's going to come down to you": Teammates' faith in Matt Gay never wavered 

Put in position to send the Rams to the NFC Championship, kicker Matt Gay overcame an uncharacteristic miss to deliver. 
news

Cooper Kupp named NFC Offensive Player of the Year by 101 Awards

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the NFL 101 Awards' NFC Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.
news

First Look: Rams face off against divisional rival 49ers in NFC Championship

An early preview of Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

McVay: Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp on track to play vs. 49ers, plus updates on Ernest Jones and Joe Noteboom 

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the latest on the statuses of offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, safety Taylor Rapp, linebacker Ernest Jones and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom as they begin preparing for the NFC Championship against the 49ers.
news

Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey named to PFWA's 2021 All-NFL, All-NFC teams; Matt Gay named to All-NFC team

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and kicker Matt Gay's strong 2021 seasons have earned recognition from the Professional Football Writers of America. 
news

"Por amor al juego": La recepción más improbable de Cooper Kupp tiene a los Rams en la final de la NFC

Matthew Stafford hizo una jugada magistral que significó el triunfo contra Tampa Bay, pero en realidad ese pase largo en los últimos segundos no era la intención original.
news

Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection delivers biggest one yet in Rams' Divisional Round win over Bucs

The rapport that led to record-setting seasons for both quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp came through in the biggest moment of the season so far, helping the Rams advance to the NFC Championship game. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford react to win over Buccaneers in Divisional Round

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, outside linebacker Von Miller, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following their 30-27 win over the Bucs that sent them to the NFC Championship game.
news

Game Recap: Matt Gay's game-winning field goal lifts Rams to 30-27 win over Bucs, sending them to NFC Championship 

The Rams are headed to the NFC Championship after knocking off the Buccaneers 30-27 in the Divisional Round. 
Advertising