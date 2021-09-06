McVay: DL A'Shawn Robinson on track to play vs. Bears, RB Sony Michel also expected to be ready

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson is on track to play in Sunday night's game against the Bears at SoFi Stadium (5:20 p.m. pacific time, NBC).
Robinson previously underwent a minor knee procedure that sidelined him for a couple weeks.
"That was kind of the goal, and we'll take it a day at a time with him," McVay said after Monday's practice. "He's on track right now."
McVay also said he expects new running back Sony Michel to be ready for the contest, but will have a better idea after Wednesday and Thursday's practices.
"I'm very pleased (with his progress of learning the playbook so far)," McVay said of Michel. "I think (assistant head coach/running backs coach) Thomas (Brown) is a better person to ask that. In some of these settings where – you can get a good gage for guys where you go unscripted. When we've got 20 shots on offense where it's all kind of pre-determined, you don't always get the best gage. But he's been intent in meetings. He's got a good look in his eye. I know Thomas has been really pleased with him. And so he's on track, and he's doing the things that we had hoped up to this point."