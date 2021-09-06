Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: DL A'Shawn Robinson on track to play vs. Bears, RB Sony Michel also expected to be ready

Sep 06, 2021 at 02:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that defensive lineman ﻿A'Shawn Robinson﻿ is on track to play in Sunday night's game against the Bears at SoFi Stadium (5:20 p.m. pacific time, NBC).

Robinson previously underwent a minor knee procedure that sidelined him for a couple weeks.

"That was kind of the goal, and we'll take it a day at a time with him," McVay said after Monday's practice. "He's on track right now."

McVay also said he expects new running back ﻿Sony Michel﻿ to be ready for the contest, but will have a better idea after Wednesday and Thursday's practices.

"I'm very pleased (with his progress of learning the playbook so far)," McVay said of Michel. "I think (assistant head coach/running backs coach) Thomas (Brown) is a better person to ask that. In some of these settings where – you can get a good gage for guys where you go unscripted. When we've got 20 shots on offense where it's all kind of pre-determined, you don't always get the best gage. But he's been intent in meetings. He's got a good look in his eye. I know Thomas has been really pleased with him. And so he's on track, and he's doing the things that we had hoped up to this point."

Related Content

news

Notable Rams-Bears games through the years

To kick off our coverage of Week 1 of the 2021 season, theRams.com looks back on some of the best Rams-Bears games in recent years leading into this week's matchup.
news

Bryce Perkins' patience pays off

Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins patiently worked behind the scenes for a year, and was rewarded with a spot on the initial 53-man roster. 
news

Jordan Fuller grateful for team captain opportunity

Entering just his second NFL season, Rams safety Jordan Fuller was voted a team captain by his teammates. 
news

Johnny Hekker: "Humbled for the opportunity to come back" 

With his situation now settled, punter Johnny Hekker is glad to remain with the Rams. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Jordan Fuller and Johnny Hekker look ahead to start of 2021 season

Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, safety Jordan Fuller and punter Johnny Hekker turn their attention to the beginning of the 2021 regular season. 
news

Top takeaways from Les Snead's press conference on initial 53-man roster

Here's what stood out from general manager Les Snead's press conference on the Rams' initial 53-man roster. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell shares impressions of running back Sony Michel and Rams tight ends, Raheem Morris on outside linebackers 

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell gives his thoughts on how running back Sony Michel has looked so far as well as the tights, while defensive coordinator Raheem 
news

Rams name 2021 season captains

The Los Angeles Rams have announced their captains for the 2021 season. 
news

Rams sign 14 players to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams bring back 14 players to their practice squad. 
news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference on initial 53-man roster

Here's what stood out from head coach Sean McVay's press conference on the  initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to initial 53-man roster

Rams head coach Sean McVay talks about the initial 53-man roster, while quarterback Matthew Stafford discusses the group of receivers he'll be working with. 
Advertising